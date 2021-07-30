Famous students who have been formed in unimaginable courses

You in all probability cannot think about celebrities like Natalie Portman doing something apart from performing, or Sandy doing one thing apart from singing. But there are numerous well-known college students who’ve shaped programs unimaginable!

Whether as a result of they graduated earlier than beginning the profession they made a reputation for themselves in, or as a result of they needed to have a “plan B” for the longer term, these well-known folks have a level for a career fairly totally different from the one you understand.

Curious to know that are the celebrities with essentially the most sudden backgrounds? Check out these 15 well-known programs shaped in unimaginable programs!

Zezé Polessa

Zezé Polessa graduated in Medicine impressed by her uncle (Photo: Disclosure/TV Globo/Raphael Dias/VEJA )

Zezé Polessa is understood for her stable profession as an actress. Born in Rio de Janeiro in 1953, she started performing within the theater in 1973, and performed roles in varied productions on stage, screens and large screens. In cleaning soap operas, Zezé Polessa participated in hits comparable to Salsa and Merengue, Beleza Pura e Império.

What many have no idea is that Zezé Polessa has a level in medication from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) and even a graduate diploma within the space. The selection was impressed by a surgeon uncle who turned the actress’s idol in childhood, after working on Polessa’s mom.

Ana Claudia Michels

Ana Claudia Michels left the catwalks for anatomy lessons (Photo: Eduardo Anizelli/ Folhapress )

Ana Claudia Michels constructed her fame on the catwalks. The mannequin, who was born in Santa Catarina in 1981, started her profession on the age of 14 and was quickly found by an company. She has made covers for magazines comparable to Vogue and has labored with manufacturers comparable to Chanel, Gucci and Versace.

After about twenty years working within the vogue world, Ana Claudia determined to pursue a really totally different dream. At the tip of 2012, she was accepted within the entrance examination for Medicine on the São Camilo University Center. She graduated on the finish of 2019 and, throughout the pandemic, made herself obtainable to behave within the combat towards Covid-19.

Cininha de Paula

Cininha de Paula is one other well-known Brazilian with a medical diploma (Photo: disclosure )

Cininha de Paula made her identify within the course of theater and tv. This niece of Chico Anysio was born in Rio de Janeiro, in 1959, and directed a number of packages because the Nineteen Eighties, comparable to The School of Professor Raimundo, Sai de Baixo, Toma Lá, Dá Cá, Pé na Cova.

She’s one other well-known girl who majored in medication. And though she doesn’t act as a health care provider, she makes use of the information acquired in one other approach. In her drama faculty, she develops actions with a therapeutic bias for youngsters and adolescents.

Ana Maria Braga

Ana Maria Braga studied Biological Sciences earlier than going to TV Tupi (Photo: Play/Instagram )

Ana Maria Braga is likely one of the finest recognized presenters of Brazilian tv. Born in São Joaquim da Barra, SP, born in 1949, she started her profession at television tupi. Ana Maria has been at Globo since 1999, the place she instructions Mais Você.

Before going to the little display screen, the presenter graduated in Biological Sciences from the State University of São Paulo (Unesp). After incomes her diploma, she moved to town of São Paulo to do a specialization on this space. It was to pay for these research that she began working in TV.

Sandy

Sandy’s work with a composer was influenced by her background in Lyrics (Photo: AgNews/Daniel Pinheiro )

Sandy does not want introductions. The singer, daughter of Xororó, was born in Campinas in 1983. She shaped the well-known duo along with her brother, Junior Lima, when the 2 have been nonetheless simply youngsters. She additionally experimented with different creative works, comparable to performing, and got here to be the protagonist of the worldwide cleaning soap opera Estrela-Guia.

However, Sandy’s coaching is in a really totally different space. She took the Course of Letters on the Pontifical Catholic University (PUC) of Campinas. His commencement was in 2008. According to the singer, the course had a direct affect on her work as a songwriter.

Danielsuzuki

For Daniele Suzuki, the Industrial Design course helped design the home (Photo: Play/Instagram )

Daniele Suzuki took her most necessary step in the direction of fame within the cleaning soap opera Malhação. The actress was born in Rio de Janeiro in 1977, and started performing on the age of 10, in a business for Coca-Cola. After gaining house with globo’s teen cleaning soap opera, she performed roles in different cleaning soap operas and was additionally a presenter of packages.

Daniele adopted a profession within the performing arts, however her background is in Industrial Design, a course she took on the Pontifical Catholic University (PUC). Despite not working within the space, the actress used what she discovered in faculty to do the undertaking from the rooms of his personal home.

Samuel Rose

Samuel Rosa graduated in Psychology, however was at all times divided with music (Photo: Disclosure/Internet )

Samuel Rosa, lead singer and guitarist of Skank, has a placereserved among the many celebrities of Brazilian music. The musician from Minas Gerais, who was born in 1966, not solely sings and performs, however made the composition of a number of the group’s greatest hits, comparable to Still Like Her and Any Summer Nights.

In this record of well-known trainers in unimaginable programs, Samuel Rosa additionally has a placeholder. After all, he graduated in Psychology after getting into the course underneath the affect of his father, who was a psychologist. However, his personal father suggested him to consider his relationship with music, as faculty was a burden on his life.

Helium of La Peña

Hélio de La Peña did Production Engineering, the place he met colleagues from Casseta (Photo: Play/Instagram )

Hélio de La Peña, actor and comic, is one other well-known course-sumding. This carioca born in 1959 started his profession in tv as a copywriter, nonetheless within the Nineteen Eighties, and marked the historical past of TV together with his participation in this system Casseta & Planeta.

However, earlier than this system, Hélio produced the humor journal Casseta Popular, with Marcelo Madureira and Beto Silva. At the time, the three have been faculty colleagues within the Production Engineering course on the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ). Hélio got here to work at an engineering firm earlier than occurring TV.

Marcelo Tas

Marcelo Tas has a level in Civil Engineering and got here to start out Radio and TV (Photo: copy )

Marcelo Tas is an artist with many sides. Some of his most acknowledged works have been performing as Professor Tibúrcio in this system Rá-Tim-Bum, television Cultura, and presenting the humorous CQC, in Bandeirantes Network.

Those who learn Marcelo Tas’ skilled historical past can hardly guess that, in actuality, he graduated in Civil Engineering from the Polytechnic School of USP in 1982. Before that, in 1980, he started a level in Radio and TV from the School of Communication and Arts (ECA) of USP, however didn’t full the course.

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman went to varsity at one of the prestigious establishments on the planet (Photo: Getty Images )

It is just not solely in Brazil that we’ve well-known programs shaped in unimaginable programs. Some worldwide celebrities even have sudden backgrounds. This is the case of American actress Natalie Portman, born in 1981, who acted in productions such because the second Star Wars trilogy and the acclaimed movie Black Swan.

At the time of the premiere of the movie Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, wherein she starred when she was solely 18, Natalie Portman missed the occasion as a consequence of faculty exams. The actress later graduated in Psychology from Harvard University.

eleventh Chris Martin

Chris Martin, lead singer of Coldplay, graduated in Greek and Latin research (Photo: See extra at: https://radiomixfm.com.br/chris-martin-se-envolve-em-polemica-e-briga-com-um-grupo-de-fas/ )

Chris Martin, the lead singer of Coldplay, was born in 1977 in England. The band was shaped in 1996 and the primary album was launched in 2000. Martin additionally pursued a solo profession, composing songs and collaborating with different artists.

Chris Martin and three different members of coldplay’s authentic lineup met whereas he was learning at University College London. There, he took a really peculiar course, acquiring a level in Greek and Latin research.

twelfth Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson, actress and comic, surprises with a legislation diploma (Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images/SEE Read extra at: https://veja.abril.com.br/cultura/rebel-wilson-apresentadora-do-mtv-movie-awards-e-aposta-em-hollywood/ )

Rebel Wilson is an actress and comic finest recognized for her position in Movies of the Pitch Perfect franchise. Born in Australia in 1980, her movie profession started within the early 2000s. In addition to attaining fame as an actress, she has additionally turn into a profitable mannequin and positivity for plus measurement ladies.

Despite working primarily with humor, Rebel Wilson graduated in a way more severe space. She earned a legislation diploma from the University of South Wales. According to the actress herself, the establishment is just like the “Harvard of Australia”.

thirteenth John Legend

Singer John Legend has an English diploma on the wall of his home (Photo: See extra at: https://rollingstone.uol.com.br/noticia/john-legend-ganha-premio-das-nacoes-unidas-por-defesa-dos-direitos-humanos-no-setor-artistico/ )

John Legend, an American singer who was born in 1978, started his profession after graduating from faculty. He launched two impartial albums, earlier than contacting file firms. His first album after closing a deal was launched in 2004 and had a manufacturing workforce with massive names comparable to Kanye West.

And what was the course john legend graduated from? The singer holds a level in English, specializing in African American tradition and literature, from the University of Pennsylvania. After graduating whereas growing his impartial albums, he additionally labored as a administration advisor at Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

Lisa Kudrow

Lisa Kudrow graduated in Biology and labored along with her medical father (Photo: Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images See extra at: https://rollingstone.uol.com.br/noticia/por-que-lisa-kudrow-foi-demitida-de-frasier-atriz-responde/ )

Lisa Kudrow gained worldwide fame along with her position as Phoebe Buffay within the collection Friends’ humor. The 1963-born actress additionally appeared on an extended record of different collection and movies. In 2021, she appeared within the solid reunion particular of Friends, hosted by HBO.

Before starting her creative profession, Lisa Kudrow obtained a dploma in Biology from Vassar College. At the time, she supposed to turn into a specialist in complications, like her father, who was a health care provider. She labored along with her father’s workforce for eight years.

Hugh Laurie

Hugh Laurie, who performed Dr. House, graduated in Archaeology in England (Photo: Getty Images See extra at: https://www.noticiasaominuto.com.br/cultura/1802672/hugh-laurie-interpreta-um-dr-house-menos-antissocial-em-roadkill )

To shut our record of well-known college students who’ve been shaped in unimaginable programs, there may very well be no scarcity of Hugh Laurie, the everlasting Dr. House. The British actor, who was born in 1959, started performing within the mid-Nineteen Eighties, and has an extended record of roles in movie and tv. In addition, he additionally recorded two albums.

Hugh Laurie graduated in Archaeology and Anthropology with a specialization in Social Anthropology from the University of Cambridge, one of the prestigious within the UK. He was additionally a part of the college rowing workforce. Laurie graduated with honors.

Check out the professions of the post-pandemic world

