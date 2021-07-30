Jeffrey Wright was thrilled to hear Chadwick Boseman in “What If…?”







Photo: Divulgação/Disney+ / Pipoca Moderna

Actor Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”) mentioned he was thrilled to listen to chadwick boseman’s voice on “What If…?”, marvel animated collection that the Black Panther performer voiced earlier than he died final 12 months.

The animation, which arrives on August 11 on the Disney+ platform, will deliver Boseman as T’Challa for the final time, residing a destiny totally different from that seen within the film “Black Panther”.

“I was thrilled to hear Chadwick give voice to T’Challa in the series. I met him when he was announced as a Black Panther at Comic-Con, and we met from time to time to talk. It was amazing to see him grow up as an actor and play this character with such a clear notion of what he meant, all while facing such serious challenges,” Wright mentioned in an interview with Entertainment Weekly journal, recalling the most cancers Boseman confronted in secret within the final years of his life.

“For me, he [Chadwick] is on the same level of black panther heroism. Being a part, a little bit, of his last work is very special to me. I can’t wait for the fans to just hear it,” he added.

In “What If…?”, Wright offers voice to the Watchman, a cosmic entity that observes the occasions of the multiverse and is previous recognized to the readers of the “Fantastic Four”. It serves because the narrative information of the collection, presenting a number of alternate tales of the characters of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe).

The new collection arrives at Disney+ shortly after “Loki” presents the idea of variants created by totally different time traces, demonstrating a thematic advance of the MCU in the direction of the enlargement of the multiverse.

In addition to Chadwick Boseman, the record of appearances within the collection additionally consists of Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man), Hayley Atwell (Agent Carter), Michael B. Jordan (Killmonger), Sebastian Stan (Summer Soldier), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Tom Hiddleton (Loki), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Michael Douglas (Hank Pym), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Dominic Cooper (Howard Stark), Neal McDonough (Dum Dum), Dominic Cooper (Howard Stark), Sean Gunn (Kraglin), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), David Dastmalchian (Kurt), Stanley Tucci (Dr. Erskine), Taika Waititi (Korg), Toby Jones (Dr. Zola), Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Jeff Goldblum (Grand Master), Michael Rooker (Yondu) and Chris Sullivan (Taserface) , amongst others.