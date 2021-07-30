Jennifer Aniston has just become a great aunt of a beautiful little boy

Jennifer Aniston is celebrating a brand new delivery in his household. She grew to become an awesome aunt! Her niece Eilish Nebbia, 24, has simply gave delivery to her first baby, a boy.

Eilish and her husband Sean Nebbia, 26, welcomed their son on July 7, and shared the candy second on their Instagram account.

She wrote, “I still can’t believe I have a baby.”

Eilish, a navy physician identified to her family and friends as Eilie, is the daughter of Jennifer’s older half-brother, by her mom, assistant movie director John Melick III. Jennifer can be the aunt of Eilish’s youthful brother, John Melick IV, and the kids of her half-brother Alex Aniston, Ryan and Kira.

Jennifer has not but commented on her nephew’s arrival on social media.

It just isn’t identified how shut the brand new mother is to her well-known aunt, as it’s believed that they’ve been on reverse sides of a household feud in recent times.

HAVE YOU SEEN JENNIFER ANISTON’S LOOK-ALIKE AT TIKTOK?

A Jennifer Aniston lookalike is rocking TikTok. Lisa Tranel, who goes by the @she_plusthree profile, appears a lot just like the Friends star that she has even bafll-redly mistook some followers.

Lisa has been making noise since she posted a video utilizing a narration from the sitcom.

The iconic scene lisa reenacts is from an episode of season three, the place Rachel Greene, performed by Jennifer, complains to Monica Geller, performed by Courteney Cox, about how her work is degrading.

The joke is Monica additionally discovered herself in the identical boat.

But it is Lisa’s putting similarities to Jennifer is what make individuals discuss, along with her wanting a lot just like the actress that followers struggled to inform her aside.

The sound she follows says, “I want to stop. But I think I should take it. So I wonder why that person would remain in such a degrading job just because it’s remotely related to the field they’re interested in.”

The clip, posted simply two days in the past, has racked up over 3 million views and over 400,000 likes. Lisa dominates Rachel Greene’s attribute wayitism, and this impressed followers of the sequence. One wrote, “Actually, I thought it was Jennifer Aniston. Wow!”

Another wrote: “Literally thought it was Jennifer Aniston, appearance/voice and all [emoji rindo]”. A 3rd even mentioned, “You look more like Rachel than Rachel herself.”

