Margot Robbie talks again about lesbian relationship between Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy in dceu’s future

even when Margot Robbie wish to take a break as harley quinn interpreter after ‘The Suicide Squad‘, the star is already eager about the subsequent anti-heroine film.

In an interview with Comic Book, the star once more acknowledged that she needs to see an adaptation exhibiting the loving relationship between Harley and the Poisonous Age.

“Some reporters have asked me about it, but I like that other people are as excited about this idea as I am. I would love to see their relationship come to life in the movies.”

Previously, the star had already talked to the Den of Geek on the topic and was fairly clear, saying that the executives of the Warner they have to be out of endurance to listen to her recommend the thought.

“If you read the comics, you know that Hera and Harley have a very close relationship. I talk about it with them [os executivos] All the time. Seriously, they must be tired of hearing, but I keep repeating: ‘Poison Ivy, Poison Ivy. Come on, we have to do this.'”

The romance between the villains shouldn’t be a novelty, because it has been approached a number of occasions within the unique materials, together with within the newest Harley animation, at present aired by HBO Max.

Because of this, Robbie is anxious to see this relationship within the films.

“I am very anxious to see the relationship between Harley and Poison Ivy at the movies. It would be so much fun. So I’m going to keep harassing them. Don’t worry about it.”, completed it.

For those that have no idea, the characters met for the primary time within the 12 months 1993 in ‘Batman: The Animated Series‘, in an episode entitled ‘Harley & Ivy‘.

In the comics, the couple’s love affair was explored within the saga ‘Batman: Harley & Ivy‘, created by Ty Templeton and Paul Dini between 2007 and 2011.

Last 12 months, Cathy Yan, director of ‘Birds of Prey‘, had already informed the The Wrap who was excited by exploring that relationship in a potential sequence.

“I would love to bring Poison Ivy to the movies and would invest in a relationship between her and Harley Quinn, because it would be completely challenging and shocking to see two strong characters taking the lead in a new franchise”, stated the filmmaker.

Asked if she nonetheless hopes to carry out the sequence, Cathy appeared assured.

“I don’t know, but I don’t think people are ready to say goodbye to Harley Quinn. I also think that Margot [Robbie] still has a lot of breath to interpret it for a few more years, so… maybe. I hope we can do that.”

Meanwhile, it’s price remembering that ‘Suicide Squad’ arrives at nationwide cinemas in August 5 – the day earlier than the U.S. premiere.

Suicide Squad | The greatest moments from the film trailer

“Welcome to Hell – also known as Bell Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the United States. Where the worst super villains are kept and where will they do anything to escape – even join the super-secret and super-dubious group Task Force X. Today’s suicide mission? Join a group of scammers including Bloodthirsty, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Rat Fighter 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Dart and everyone’s favorite psychopath, Arlequina. Then arm them hard and throw them (literally) on the remote enemy-filled island of Corto Maltese.”

Some names reprise their roles from the earlier movie, comparable to Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang) and Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag).

Among the newyorkers are Idris Elba, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga and Michael Rooker, Nathan Fillion, Pete Davidson, Flula Borg, Sean Gunn and Mayling Ng.