Margot Robbie tells more details of “The Suicide Squad”; Check!

We’re already counting all the way down to the premiere of “Suicide Squad” and evidently anybody who’s enthusiastic about it’s Margot Robbie! This is as a result of in a current interview with Access, the actress revealed that this can be “the greatest comic book movie ever made“. Too a lot, huh?

“Even if this movie isn’t as amazing as it is, it’s still worth going to the movies just because it’s so nice to be able to go to the movies again. But it turns out that this is arguably one of the greatest, if not the greatest comic book movie ever made. You don’t want to lose him.“

Arlequina’s interpreter additionally highlighted the big work of James Gunn, who’s the brand new director of the sequel.

“You want to go back to the movies, want to see it on the big screen, and it’s the most bombastic, bloody, obscene and crazy comic book movie ever made. It’s James Gunn, and my God, you’ll see Allequina like you’ve never seen her before.” he accomplished.

More function movie particulars

Fans of the anno Domini can already prepare, as a result of there may be excellent news within the space! That’s as a result of this Wednesday, the 14th, James Gunn, director of “Suicide Squad 2”, launched a video of the forged of the brand new movie.

In the video, we will see a part of the forged commenting on the visible results of the undertaking. Names akin to Viola Davis, Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Pete Davidson and Nathan Fillion stand out within the recording. Enjoyed? Because we adore it!

Then test it out:

Most violent plot

In March, Warner launched the primary trailer for the dc comics villain movie sequel. “Suicide Squad 2” was directed by James Gunn, the identical director of “Guardians of the Galaxy” by competitor Marvel.

Thus, the group is now fashioned by Arlequina (Margot Robbie), Bloodthirsty (Idris Elba), Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney), Peacemaker (John Cena), Rat-Hunting (Daniela Melchior), Dart (Flula Borg), Wise (Peter Capaldi), King Shark (Steve Agee) and Blackguard (Pete Davidson).

The anti-heroes are on a mission in Corto Maltese. The island is stuffed with enemies that they should face to meet the mission and survive.

However, the trailer may be very violent and is contraindicated for kids underneath the age of 18. The movie arrives on August 5 on the massive screens right here in Brazil. So who else cannot wait to take a look at the sequence of this journey? Because we’re already counting the times!