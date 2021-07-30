Megan Fox says she stopped drinking years ago after vexating at the Golden Globes

Megan Fox says she now not drinks after her Golden Globe sit-in in 2009 Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Megan Fox might not keep in mind a lot concerning the 2009 Golden Globes, however she is aware of she “got into a lot of trouble” for issues she mentioned on the crimson carpet whereas drunk.

During a latest look on “Who What Wear”, the “Till Death” star revisited a few of her earlier appears, together with the Ralph Lauren costume she wore on the awards.

After lamenting that she isn’t a fan of the pulled again hair look she wore that evening, she tells the story of being “sitting at a table with Blake Lively and all three ‘Jonas Brothers'”.

“At the Golden Globes, they always put those giant bottles of Moet champagne on the table,” Fox mentioned. “I passed […] several glasses of it.”

“And now I don’t drink and that’s why,” she continued, and added that she was “hostile” and mentioned some issues on the crimson carpet that she should not have mentioned.

“I think I’ve had a lot of problems for everything I said on the red carpet of this event,” Fox mentioned. “I don’t remember why, but I know you can do it, you can search.”

We researched, you possibly can watch the video of the interview to which she might be referring right here. Warning: Contains offensive language.

Translated textual content, learn the unique in English.