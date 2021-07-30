Meghan Markle’s ex-boyfriend defends Duchess against bullying charges

“She [Meghan] probably having to make difficult and uncomfortable decisions ?? to just be able to smile the next day. That’s what life is all about: making difficult decisions so that you can live so that you thrive as the person you want to be. As long as she’s happy and he [Harry] happy, that’s all that matters,” Joshua concluded.

On March 3, the British newspaper The Times printed a report in a report through which british royals’ aides confirmed they’d been victims of bullying by Meghan Markle. According to the newspaper, one of many Duchess of Sussex’s closest private assistants reportedly made a criticism of intimidation throughout her keep at Kensington Palace.

Jason Knauf, now CEO of the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and former communications secretary to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, reported meghan’s abusive behaviour in direction of former palace officers. The episodes of bullying have been reported to Simon Case, Prince William’s private secretary, and the pinnacle of Human Resources at Clarence House.

In an e mail despatched by Jason Knauf, he declares: “It seems that the Duchess [Meghan Markle] there’s always someone in the crosshairs. You’re besieing Y and trying to undermine your own safety. We have not stopped receiving reports from people who have witnessed unacceptable attitudes toward Y.” In the identical message, Meghan’s former worker is “very concerned” in regards to the harassment of two workers, who had left Kensington Palace, and the labour stress of one other former Meghan worker, Samantha Cohen, who was her private secretary.

According to the The Times, Prince Harry himself would have met with Knauf to ask to not go forward with the matter. Seeing that his complaints had no impact, he resigned from his place and was reassigned as CEO of the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

At the time, Harry and Meghan Markle’s spokesperson denied all info printed within the The Times and stated the newspaper has been utilized by Buckingham Palace to publish false details about the couple days earlier than the revealing interview of the 2 to host Oprah Winfrey, which aired within the United States on March 7 and the day after within the United Kingdom.

“It is no accident that these old, twisted accusations designed to undermine the Duchess’s image are leaking to the British media shortly before the Duke and she speak openly and honestly about her experience in recent years,” the assertion instructed The Times.

In response, Buckingham Palace launched an announcement saying that HR would evaluation the problem: “We are very concerned about the information disclosed in the The Times after allegations made by former officials of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Similarly, our human resources team will review the circumstances described in the article. The team members involved at the time, including those who left the royal family, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned. The Royal Household has had a workplace dignity policy in place for several years and does not tolerate intimidation or harassment in the workplace.”

