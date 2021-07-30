Prisoner of Azkaban, Deathly Hallows and more [LISTA] · Rolling Stone

With Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, the Harry Potter movies are iconic – and most acquired glorious essential grades

A magical world with wizards, wands, brooms, quidditch and a strong enemy — who wouldn’t need to stay within the universe of saga Harry Potter? Not to say the productions of Fantastic Animals, the franchise has eight feature-down stakes, and one story is healthier than the opposite.

In 2001, the franchise debuted in theaters, with younger Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint adapting to Hogwarts School in Philosopher’s Stone. Ten years later, in July 2011, the saga with Voldemort would come to an finish within the thrilling story in Deathly Hallows Part 2 — and definitely missed many followers.

The magical universe was expanded into Fantastic Animals, however motion pictures with Harry Potter are often the favorites of followers (in addition to critics). To mark the tenth anniversary of the final movie with the boy who survived, the Rolling Stone Brazil listed the highest 5 characteristic movies of Harry Potter, in line with the Rotten Tomatoes.

5. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)

The second movie of Harry Potter accompanies the enduring encounter between the protagonist and Dobby, and presents to the general public the even larger evils of wizards who dedicate themselves to the artwork of darkness. The surrounding manufacturing has an 82% approval ranking on the Rotten Tomatoes.

4. Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)

Darker, the Prince’s Half-Blood Doc shows beautiful pictures to viewers whereas Lord Voldemort and their Death Eators are scaring everybody within the Muggle and Wizard world. With 84% analysis within the Rotten Tomatoes, the manufacturing is successful.

3. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)

in Goblet of Fire, the maturity of the characters aflora, in addition to the performances of the actors within the manufacturing that presents the Triwizard Tournament. The movie has a lot of motion, particular results and thrilling moments —and acquired 88% approval.

2. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)

The manufacturing manages to delve into a fancy story of betrayal involving Lillian and James Potter, Voldemort, Sirius Black and extra. Iconic, the movie acquired a 90% ranking on the Rotten Tomatoes.

1. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2 (2011)

The finest movie of Harry Potter couldn’t be completely different. The iconic story closed in July 2011, with beautiful visuals, unimaginable performances and good particular results. The manufacturing achieved 96% on Rotten Tomatoes.

