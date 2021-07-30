Producer confirms Amber Heard and responds to Johnny Depp fans

Johnny Depp followers marketing campaign for Amber Heard to be fired from Aquaman 2 (or Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom). But DC producer Peter Safran says that is not going to occur and that the campaigns do not have an effect on Mera’s position.

“I don’t think we’re ever going to react to the sheer pressure of the fans. We’re going to do what’s best for the movie. We feel like if it’s James Wan and Jason Momoa, it also has to have Amber Heard. That’s what it is. We know what happens on Twitter, but that doesn’t mean we have to respond or respond to requests. We have to do what’s right for the film and that’s where we came from,” the producer tells Deadline.

The controversy comes as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are vying in court docket over the wedding that got here to an finish in 2016. With accusations on either side of home violence, solely the actor was fired from roles.

One of those works is Fantastic Beasts 3 from Warner Bros., the identical studio that controls DC. So followers are pushing for Amber Heard’s dismissal in Aquaman 2, as occurred with Johnny Depp.

However, because the producer states, this could not occur.

Aquaman 2 arrives in theaters

Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson and Amber Heard return to Aquaman 2. Dolph Lundgren and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II have been additionally confirmed within the forged.

Director James Wan beforehand described the second movie as “a little more serious” than the earlier one. He mentioned throughout dc fandome that the sequel “is more relevant to the world we live in today.”

Jason Momoa, who lives the titular character, even mentioned that he labored on the script of this sequel, together with the screenwriter David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick.

“After we finished the first one, I went with my writing partner, we dreamed of the second, we went in and we pitched the idea,” Momoa mentioned throughout a visitor look on The Drew Barrymore Show. “The best thing I can say is that I love it so much that I participated in his writing. And then, we did the first treatment and then James and our original writer David broke up.”

“All our hearts are in it,” Momoa added. “Instead of just taking a script and doing it, you’re 100% encouraged by your director and co-writers. This is exciting for me and I’m excited to start shooting.”

Aquaman 2 (or Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom), from DC, will hit theaters on December 15, 2022.