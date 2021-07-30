San Sebastián takes Carlos Saura unpublished to screens

Rodrigo Fonseca

Five days after the announcement of the Venice, on the eve of Locarno begin, with the projection of the thriller “Becket” (produced by Rodrigo Teixeira), San Sebastián, one of many oldest members of the G7 of the world’s main movie festivals, primarily based in northern Spain, introduced on Friday one other wave of points of interest, this time Iberian and Hispanic-American movies. And there is a Carlos Saura remarkable amongst them, able to shine on the screens of Donostia (metropolis identify within the native language, Euskara), through the marathon, which runs from 17 to 25 September, with the proper to a screening of the 5 episodes of the collection “La Fortuna”, directed by Alejandro Amenábar (from “The Others”), concerning the adventures of a younger diplomat behind a misplaced treasure. At the age of 89, the veteran director of jewellery reminiscent of “Cria Cuervos” (1976) returns to the screens with “Rosa Rosae. La Civil War”, cum quick movie about kids tainted by armed conflicts, primarily based on a tune by José Antonio Labordeta, in archive images and in drawings signed by the director himself. The inclusion of this quick would be the kick to reactivate the biopic of Pablo Picasso with which he has dreamed for many years, with Antonio Banderas within the lead function, and a kick to a different fictional undertaking. Director of movie milestones reminiscent of “The Angelica Cousin” (Jury Prize at Cannes in 1974) and “Hurry, hurry” (Golden Bear 1981), Saura nonetheless plans to return to fiction with a musical function movie about Mexican folklore. Defined by the Internet Movie Database (IMDB) with post-production standing, the undertaking known as “El rey de todo el mundo” and can combine dance and staging, having as protagonist the dancer Isaac Hernandez. It is predicted to be proven on the 2022 Berlinale.

“I was never a director connected with fairy tales, because I always preferred to explore the real, with all its complexity, guided by desire. The fantasy that fits in the films I make is the transition between the present and the past,” Saura stated in a latest interview with the Spanish press, when he spoke for the primary time concerning the movie that may run in Gudalajara. “I never moved away from the typical technical refinement of fiction even in the times when I was dedicated only to documentaries: mine always had scenography and a photographic engineering that sought refinement. Reality has something of fabular in itself when generating memory: something very close to illusion.”

Part of the method started when the filmmaker was honored on the Guadalajara Festival in March 2018, making the most of the journey to check Mexican tradition, which he has lengthy admired. One of his most celebrated movies, “Antoinette” (1982), with Hanna Schygulla and Isabelle Adjani, was partially shot in Mexico. Now, in “El rey de todo el mundo”, the filmmaker’s thought is to painting 60 years of Guadalajara’s life having in style songs from the place as a information to a story with melodrama paints.

There is one other century of Spanish tasks (14 in all) within the 69th version of the Festival de San Sebastián, 4 of that are within the race for the Golden Shell. They are in competitors: “Maixabel”, by Iciar Bollaín (on eta’s conflicts with terrorism); “El buen patrón”, a brand new Marxist reflection by Fernando León de Aranoa (from “Mondays to the Sun”), with Javier Bardem; terror “La Abuela”, from the haunting grasp Paco Plaza; and “Quién lo impede”, by Jonás Trueba, which brings a mirrored image on European youth at present. Nominated for the Golden Lion, “Official Competence”, of argentines Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat, might be in Donostia on the opening of the present Perlak (Pearls). The new movie by the administrators of “The Illustrious Citizen” (2016) exchanges native Argentina for Spain. There, the duo narrates the plot of two actors of very completely different types (Antonio Banderas and Oscar Martínez) who come into battle through the preparation of a movie financed by a grasping millionaire and directed by a filmmaker stuffed with eccentricities, lived by Penelope Cruz.

novelties from Sán Sebastian might be introduced within the coming weeks. It is estimated that the occasion can pay tribute to Terrence Malick, displaying its unprecedented “The Way of the Wind”, concerning the lifetime of Jesus Christ. It can be estimated that “Feu”, the brand new Claire Denis, go be within the race for the Golden Shell. In it, the director of “Bastards” (2013) places Juliette Binoche in a loving dilemma between a mature love of the previous and a jovial will of the current.

p.s.: The new adaptation of the award-winning piece “Class Council”, by Jô Bilac, directed by Fabio Fortes, makes three extra performances: From Friday to Sunday, at 8 pm, on the Youtube channel of the Niterói em Cena Festival (www.youtube.com/channel/UCDogXa3n4rtuBVg23M5CEhg). The present, which displays on the precariousness of public schooling within the nation, brings collectively Carmen Frenzel, Dárdana Rangel, Fábio Enriquez, Jacqueline Lobo, Vivian Sobrino and Teuda Bara (voice off). The plot follows a faculty board assembly at a public college in Rio de Janeiro after a principal was assaulted by college students and goes on medical depart.