Scarlett Johansson SUES Disney for launching ‘Black Widow’ on streaming

The actress Scarlett Johansson filed a lawsuit in opposition to Walt Disney in Los Angeles Superior Court alleging ‘breach of contract’ after the corporate launched ‘Black Widow‘ on its disney+ streaming service on the similar time it debuted in theaters.

Johansson states that her contract with Marvel assured an EXCLUSIVE theatrical debut, with the actress receiving a wage plus share in field workplace efficiency.

as quickly as Johansson realized that the movie could be launched in streaming and in theaters concurrently, she tried to renegotiate with Marvel, however was unsuccessful.

“It’s no secret that Disney is releasing films like Black Widow directly at Disney+ to increase subscribers and thereby boost the company’s stock price – and that it’s hiding behind Covid-19 as a pretext for this,” the actress’s lawyer, John Berlinski, advised CNBC.

“But ignoring the contracts of the artists responsible for the success of their films in favor of this myopic strategy violates their rights and we hope to prove it in court. It certainly won’t be the last case where Hollywood talent takes on Disney and makes it clear that regardless of what the company might pretend, it has a legal obligation to honor its contracts.”

It was lately revealed that Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins acquired round $10 million every after Warner determined to launch ‘Wonder Woman 1984‘ concurrently in streaming.

News concerning the course of ought to emerge within the coming days.

Meanwhile, Disney+ subscribers will be capable of watch ‘Black Widow‘ no further worth from August twenty fifth.

