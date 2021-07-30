‘Tempo’, new film by M. Night Shyamalan, goes on display in cinemas in Santa Cruz – GAZ – News from Santa Cruz do Sul and Region

It isn’t unusual for somebody to have the distinct impression that point is working quicker and quicker. But nowhere does it seem quicker than within the new movie of the Naturalized Indian American director M. Night Shyamalan, in Brazil duly named for… time (Old, within the authentic).

It is the premiere of this Thursday, 29, on the nationwide circuit, and that’s additionally new within the two cinemas of Santa Cruz do Sul. A declared fan of Alfred Hitchcock, Shyamalan builds his works on the steadiness of forces between suspense and terror, and just like the grasp he’s impressed by additionally normally makes appearances (or appearances) in his movies.

Shot in September 2020, already in the course of a pandemic within the Dominican Republic, it presents a household that goes on trip within the tropics and decides to spend some good days on a secluded seaside. However, they barely arrive on the scene and understand that they’re getting older at a breakneck tempo.

Terrified of this discovering, they should attempt to perceive what the trigger or motivation is and discover a solution to cease the time that estems them from their fingers earlier than they can not even afford the situations or power to take action. Mexican Gael García Bernal, 42, who has performed the function of Che Guevara in Motorcycle Diaries, directed by Walter Salles, is the primary star within the solid, alongside Eliza Scanlen and Thomasin McKenzie.

In Brazil, Shyamalan, a 50-year-old Indian who would have his birthday on August 6, is understood for productions as glass, 2019; fragmented, 2016; The Visit, 2015; and Signs, 2002. In the case of time, each the course and the manufacturing and the script are his personal, and if the viewer concentrate will see him even on the scene.

Programming in Theaters from 29/7 to 4/8

time – (debut)

From M. Night Shyamalan. USA, 2021.

With Gael García Bernal and Vicky Krieps.

Genre: suspense, fantasy.

Rating indicated: 14 years.

Cine Santa Cruz

Room 2: 15 hours and 19 hours (2D, dubbed)

and 21 hours (2D, subtitled).

Cine Max Shopping

Room 1: 14h15, 16h30 and 19h15 (2D, voiced).

A Silent Place Part II

De John Krasinski. USA, 2021.

With Emily Blunt and John Krasinski.

Genre: suspense, fantasy, terror.

Rating indicated: 14 years.

Cine Max Shopping

Room 2: 19 hours and 21 hours (2D, voiced).

Space Jam: A New Legacy

De Malcolm D. Lee. USA, 2021.

With LeBron James and Don Cheadle.

Genre: animation, comedy, household.

Rating indicated: free.

Cine Santa Cruz

Room 1: 16 hours (2D, voiced).

Cine Max Shopping

Room 2: 14 hours (2D, voiced).

Black Widow

From Cate Shortland. USA, 2021. With Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh.

Genre: motion, espionage, journey.

Rating indicated: greater than 13 years.

Cine Santa Cruz

Room 1: 9:15 pm (2D, voiced).

Cine Max Shopping

Room 2: 4:15 p.m. (2D, voiced).

The Croods 2: A New Era

Screenplay: Dan Hageman and Kevin Hageman. USA, 2021. With Nicolas Cage and Emma Stone.

Genre: animation, journey, household.

Rating indicated: free.

Santa Cruz – Room 1: 14 hours (2D, voiced).

Fast and Furious 9

De Justin Lin. USA, 2021.

With Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez.

Genre: motion, suspense.

Rating indicated: 14 years.

Cine Santa Cruz

Room 1: 6:45 p.m. (2D, voiced).

Cine Max Shopping

Room 1: 9:15 pm (2D, voiced).

