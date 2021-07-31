Grey’s Anatomy actress helps Angelina Jolie divorce with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie could have gotten the assistance of a serious Hollywood star amid a divorce from Brad Pitt.

According to Us Weekly, these are tough occasions in Jolie’s life. She can be leaning on her buddies, a few of whom she met or grew to become near because of her kids.

One such individual can be Ellen Pompeo, well-known actress of Grey’s Anatomy, based on a supply on the positioning.

“Angelina has a rigid support system that consists primarily of her domestic team, her brother, James, and a set of trusted friends. She and Ellen Pompeo have known each other for years, but they really got together during quarantine because their children are very close.”

The supply added that Angelina Jolie has discovered a approach to handle even with all of the difficulties of divorce with Brad Pitt.

“Divorce has been very difficult for her, both emotionally and financially, but she has found ways to deal with the situation.”

Finally, the supply spoke of the star’s love life. Angelina Jolie can be ready for the conclusion of the difficult divorce earlier than looking for a brand new companion.

Obviously, none of this data has been confirmed, so all the things ought to be seen as a rumor – or, as some would say, gossip.

Ellen Pompeo continues to be the star of Grey’s Anatomy, which airs in Brazil on sony channel. It can be out there on streaming companies akin to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Globoplay.

Angelina Jolie, within the cinema, will likely be in Marvel's Os Eternos, which premieres on November 5.






