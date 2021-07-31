Jeez! Kourtney Kardashian makes unusual statement to boyfriend Travis Barker in couple’s photo; Check!

Cosplay of “Twilight”? On Tuesday (13), the batsman Travis Barker printed a sequence of images of his passage by way of Las Vegas alongside his beloved, Kourtney Kardashian. For the caption of the lovable second, the member of the band Blink-182 determined to make use of the emoji of a few vampires.

While a number of folks wrote within the publication that they had been lovely collectively and that they had been the couple, the proprietor of Poosh made a considerably uncommon remark, declaring himself to the mozão in a peculiar means. She commented “I want to suck your blood”, which in free translation can be “I want to suck your blood.” Edward Cullen, run right here actual fast, as a result of they’re making an attempt to steal your house!

And it appears that evidently the rock-boy preferred the joke, as a result of he replied to the Kardashian: “My favorite,” with a blood-sip emoji on the facet. Subsequently, the 2 feedback had been deleted from the Instagram submit.

Kourtney and Travis started relationship in late 2020 after years of friendship. And they appear to be very a lot in love with one another, demonstrating their love by way of social media statements, tattoos and even public appearances. Last Saturday (10), the socialite and drummers went to get pleasure from UFC 264 in Las Vegas. During the occasion, the couple as soon as once more caught the attention by showing on the “kiss camera”, exchanging a really daring contact on the time. Check out the second: