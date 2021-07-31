Jennifer Lopez talks about “great love” amid rumors with Ben Affleck – Who

+



Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (Photo: Kate Best and Reproduction/Instagram)

Jennifer Lopez left followers intrigued by posting on Instagram a textual content speaking about “a great love”, amid rumors that she and Ben Affleck can be residing a romance, 17 years after they broke up in 2004. It’s simply that the singer posted a photograph on Instagra’s Stories, with photographs of papers with love phrases.

“Where there is great love, there are miracles,” stated one of many texts, by the author Willa Cather. Another talked about feeling protected with somebody. “Ah, the comfort, the inexpressible comfort of feeling safe with a person, without having to weigh thoughts or measure words, but to espese them all as they are, tares and grain together; knowing that a faithful hand will take them and sift them – it will keep what is worth keeping – and with the breath of goodness will destroy the rest,” was the textual content of George Elliot.

JLo, 51, and Affleck, 48, dated between 2002 and 2004 and earlier this month took a two-week automobile journey to the U.S. state of Montana. He broke up with Ana de Armas in January, and he or she broke off her two-year engagement to Alex Rodriguez in April.

The singer has two kids, twins Max and Emme, 13, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. The actor is the pao of Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.