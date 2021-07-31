Justia denies Weinstein’s request to reject two sexual assault charges – International

A Juza of Los Angeles rejected on Thursday (29) the request of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein for 2 prices of sexual assault towards a lady to be dropped.

Weinstein, who was convicted of rape in New York City, was transported final week to the Californian metropolis, the place he reached the highest of the movie business however is now accused of rape and sexual assault towards 5 girls.

Justice Lisa Lench rejected the protection’s argument that rape and sexual activity had been in a lodge room between 2004 and 2005 had been out of the statute of limitations.

However, the Justice of the Peace accepted the same protection argument on one cost of sexual assault towards one other lady in 2010 and ordered prosecutors to switch the enchantment in order that she proceeds.

The listening to was scheduled for the trial of the case scheduled for September 13.

The 69-year-old producer of hit movies resembling “Pulp Fiction” and “Shakespeare In Love” is already serving a 23-year jail sentence in New York.

Accusations of sexual harassment and abuse towards Weinstein grew to become public in 2017, beginning the worldwide motion #MeToo.

In all, almost 90 girls, together with Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Salma Hayek, have accused Weinstein of homicide or assault.

Weinstein claims that each one of his sexual relationships had been consensual.