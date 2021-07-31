K-pop: Black Swan wants to partner with Ariana Grande and dreams of touring Brazil

Black Swan goals of feat with Ariana Grande and Pabllo Vittar

The group debuted in October 2020 with the hit “Tonight”, with 5 members on the time (Hyeme was withdrawn from coaching in November). But regardless of having a current profession, Black Swan has nice partnership targets. When requested about feats they dream of doing, Youngeun quickly mentions Ariana Grande. “I love her. She’s tiny, but the way she sings… When she opens her mouth, it’s an explosion. It becomes giant,” defined the group’s chief.

Leia goals of working with fellow countryman Pabllo Vittar. “My big dream would be a song with Pabllo. I need a partnership with her,” stated the youngest member of Black Swan. The idol nonetheless completes saying that once they come to Brazil, hopes to know the voice of “Ama Sofre Chora”.

But, in any case, when will the group lastly go to the nation and know the origins of Leia? If it is as much as the women, as quickly as potential.

Black Swan has plans to return to Brazil

Of all of the fandom of the Black Swan, referred to as Lumina, Brazilians stand out. “When we see the comments of the fans, there are people from all over the world, but there are a lot of Brazilian people. I’m so grateful for them, the support is amazing and I feel very close, almost like I’m a dear friend,” Youngeun says.

Judy, go additional within the assertion by followers of Brazil. “Brazilian fans are our life, really. My biggest dream is to travel and meet you. If I could, I’d be going to Brazil right now,” jokes the Korean. The different foreigner within the group, Senegalese Fatou, says: “as soon as it’s all over and we’re all vaccinated, we’re there. They can wait,” he says. So there isn’t a doubt that the nation will likely be one of many first locations of the Black Swan.

It may also be Leia’s probability re-meeting your loved ones and get to know extra about your personal nation. “I miss everyone at home. My mother, my father, my friends, my dog. I really want to go back to Brazil and visit other cities. I only know Curitiba and São Paulo, I never even went to the right beach. I want to go to Rio, Minas Gerais, everywhere,” he says.

The artist additionally feedback that when she meets a Brazilian fan, it is like reviewing a member of the family. “In Korea, some habits are very different, so being able to talk to someone from Brazil is like talking to people in my family. When I fan approach me, I treat myself as if I were a close friend,” leia says.