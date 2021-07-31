Kéfera Buchmann hits the web with short hair: “I’m going to cut now” – Marie Claire Magazine

+



Kéfera Buchmann went viral with brief hair montage (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram )

Kéfera Buchmann, who sports activities lengthy curly hair, went viral on Twitter with a photograph during which she seems taking a selfie with brief chilly, pixie hair type. The picture is a montage, however followers of the actress and influencer authorized the look and inspired her to undertake the lower.

In the tales of her Instagram profile she commented on the success of the photograph: “Shocked, it went viral on Twitter. I’m going to take some scissors and cut it now if that’s it, then. You’re making me attacked, wanting to make the pixie cut,” he mentioned, jokingly.

The topic ultimately motivated Kéfera to speak about his sexuality after netizens mentioned that the lower was male. You guys speaking, Oh, lastly taking up. I would not say, although…, she wrote, together with hearts, a crimson and a blue one, and a rainbow, and wrote in English if you already know what I imply.

Her followers understood that she was taking up bisexual and performed with the theme. One of them welcomed the actress to the “valley of homosexuals” and requested the primary “bi panic” (attraction for an individual of the identical gender) and Kéfera replied “So many… I don’t remember the first specific, but Demi Lovato for sure,” he tweeted.

In addition to the content material for social networks, Kéfera was, in 2019, within the movie I’m More Me and within the sequence No One’s Looking (Netflix). In 2018 debuted within the cleaning soap operas of Globo in Mirrors of Life. She is due again on the massive display screen in 2022 within the adpatação of the guide of her personal Dear Screw.

.