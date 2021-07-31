Singer Lenny Bellard prepares releases with music producer Jenner Melo

Singer Lenny Bellard has posted information to her Instagram for the reason that starting of the week. Were storys, posts within the feed and the blonde is promising new songs quickly. Last Monday (26), Lenny embarked from Guarulhos, in São Paulo, to Goiânia, alongside his advisor Bruno Santana for recordings in lks music studio.

According to Jenner Melo himself, recognized for excellent hits corresponding to “Regime Fechado – Simone e Simaria”, “Digitando – Day e Lara”, “Alô Dj – Humberto e Rodaldo” amongst others. Lenny has recorded three songs and are excited concerning the new productions.

The EP will probably be launched later this second semester. At the time of recording, Lenny had the steerage and care of the speech therapist Maria Rosa Miranda, who serves the artists of LKS Music.

In one of many Stories she seems singing accompanied by Jenner, rock and romantic backcountry. But additionally intends to feat with Latin music artists and possibly a funknejo.

“I don’t want to label myself an artist in one segment, today Brazil shows a versatility that I identify a lot. There are days i wake up agitated, others more romantic… I love Latin music, I sing a lot at the beginning of my career and I want to enjoy these 20 years in music to explore all my sides,” stated Lenny Bellard.

See additionally

+ Nicole Bahls had already been warned about her ex-husband’s infidelity





+ Trick to squeeze lemons turns right into a craze on social networks



+ Playmate chef creates aphrodisiac recipe for Orgasm Day



+ ‘I’ve 15 instances every week,’ says Eduardo Costa as she reveals therapy for intercourse habit



+ Aloe gel within the drink: see the advantages

+ Mercedes-Benz Sprinter wins motorhome model

+ See photographs of Karoline Lima, neymar’s new affair

+ Anorexia, an consuming dysfunction that may result in dying



+ U.S. Agency warns: by no means wash uncooked hen meat

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in ma with stays of lacking younger males in abdomen