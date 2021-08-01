After busting with Anitta, Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband comes up with Gusttavo Lima

Gusttavo Lima is at present in Miami, USA. The purpose is his tour, which begins on August 6. But whereas the work would not start, the singer took the chance to fulfill with none aside from Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband. The couple stayed collectively from 2004 to 2014, and are dad and mom to twins Emme Maribel Muñiz and Maximilian David Muñiz.

In a photograph posted to the backcountry’s Instagram, Gusttavo seems hugging Marc, whereas the 2 are clearly having enjoyable. In the caption, he wrote: “Amigos y nadie más” (pals and nothing else).

Another one that met with Marc lately was Anitta. The carioca muse appeared in a photograph of a little bit assembly, the place she seems with Marc, in addition to two different pals and businessman Dave Grutman.

That’s why Gusttavo Lima followers did not anticipate it! On sunday night time (30), the nation shared a video by which Marc Anthony, actor and singer of salsa world well-known and ex-husband of Jennifer Lopez, comes up having fun with the sound of the hit “Talk To Me”.

In exhibiting the scene, Gusttavo Lima hinted that he has a sure intimacy with the star. “What an honor. I miss you, brother,” he wrote.

