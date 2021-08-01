Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd are seen together in Los Angeles

Angelina Jolie, 46 years previous, and The Weeknd, 31, have been caught collectively on the evening of Thursday, 1st. The actress and singer have been eating at giorgio baldi restaurant in Los Angeles.

According to the web site The Sun, the 2 artists would have spent hours on the website. After the assembly, the 2 left individually.

The dinner of the protagonist of the movie Malevolent and The Weeknd, Abel Tesfaye’s stage title, shocked followers. This is as a result of, in 2016, the composer talked about Brad Pitt, Jolie’s ex-husband, in her single Starboy.

A supply near the singer advised the web site Page Six that Abel is pondering solely of labor. “They’re not trying to hide [o jantar]. He’s definitely focused on getting to the movie world,” he defined.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt formally divorced in 2019, and are at present waging a court docket battle for custody of their six kids. The Weeknd has dated stars like Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid. But since 2019, when he broke up with Bella, the musician has not taken on every other relationship publicly.

