Ariana Grande’s 28th birthday: remember the singer’s main successes and her trajectory – GQ

+



Ariana Grande turns 28 (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

It’s virtually unimaginable to speak about pop music and never discuss it, Ariana Grande. The singer who has her birthday on June 26, and turns 28, is the proprietor of many hits, new juror of the The Voice USA, and had gained twice the Grammy Awards – the music business’s highest award. the GQ Brazil brings the principle success of the singer and likewise some curiosities about her life and profession.

be taught extra

Nickelodeon Phase

Before changing into the music star she is at this time, Ariana Grande adopted within the footsteps of many artists who beforehand took to the stage, participated in comedy collection for youngsters and adolescents.

Different from the Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez, Ariana started to develop into recognized for her appearances on the Nickelodeon collection. In 2010 the artist debuted as Cat Valentine within the tv collection Victorious. She additionally performed Cat within the collection Sam & Cat, which was canceled in 2014 (when Ariana started investing in music).

Ariana Grande and Jennette McCurdy in “Sam & Cat” (Photo: Nickelodeon/Disclosure)

“The Way”: first single of his profession

Ariana Grande’s first single was the music “The Way”, in partnership with rapper Mac Miller, who was additionally the singer’s boyfriend. The music and music video have been launched in early 2013 and it was a blast!

The single bought 120,000 copies within the first 48 hours and over 219,000 copies within the first week. “The Way” ranked ninth on the Billboard Hot 100 and made Ariana the primary feminine artist to enter scorching 100 together with her first single since 2008.

”Problem” and ”Break Free”

The 12 months 2013 was decisive for Ariana Grande’s profession. She made the debut of her first album “Yours Truly” and went on tour with Justin Bieber, sure she opened among the singer’s exhibits. But it was in 2014 that the singer confirmed that she had been right here to remain!

By April of the identical 12 months, the album had bought over 500,000 copies within the United States, changing into Grande’s first gold-certified album, and after it got here notable hits of the 12 months, such because the that includes with Iggy Azalea, “Problem“, and the music “Break Free“, first single from the album “My Everything“.

Ariana Grande and Iggy Azalea carried out “Problem” on the 2014 Billboard Music Awards (Photo: Getty Image)

“Problem” drew a lot consideration to Ariana Grande, who ended up yielding the primary main nomination of the singer, and likewise the award! She gained Best Female Artist on the 2014 MTV Europe Music Awards.

“Break Free”, a single in partnership with Zedd, additionally launched into the wave of success and appeared on the songs and in nearly all the singer’s performances.

Focus on her!

In 2015 Ariana Grande was a sticker stamped on the music awards. That 12 months she started making ready her third studio album, which might initially be titled “Moonlight“. Center of consideration, the singer ushered within the new period of her profession, already exhibiting indicators of maturity, with the music “Focus” (not by probability “focus” on Portuguese”. The song debuted at #7 on the Hot 100 and opened the doors for Ariana to sign a publishing agreement with Universal Music – which pushed back until the following year.

On her third album, Ariana Grande abandoned the cute little girl pose with the single “Dangerous Woman“, which turned out to be the name of the new production. In a more sensual footprint, the singer withhas become a pop diva, and no longer a rising artist!

One of the first live performances of the song was on the television show Saturday Night Live, where she was the special guest. Ariana was also invited to take the stage on The Voice and performed with none other than the veteran Christina Aguilera.

In May 2016 the album “Dangerous Woman” was released to the world and remained on the Billboard 200 list for two years, yes, two years! In this same era Ariana launched several successes and partnerships, such as “Side to Side” with Nicki Minaj.

”Sweetener” and the first Grammy

In 2018 Ariana Grande released her fourth album of her career “Sweetener“, which has as main flagships the songs “God is a Woman” and “No Tears Left to Cry“. With a extra mature aesthetic, the singer ended up taking her first Grammy Awards within the class Best Pop Album, going into historical past! The album additionally gained in the identical class on the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Ariana Grande together with her 2019 Grammy Award (Photo: Instagram/Reproduction)

Grammy? Thank you, subsequent!

And but in 2018 Ariana Grande had the breath to announce that the fifth album of her profession was prepared to return. On November 30 of that 12 months the singer confirmed that she actually understood pop by releasing the hit “Thank U, Next“stuffed with references from the movies of the 2000s, reminiscent of “Mean Girls” and “Suddenly 30”. The music video was mega produced and had the participation of Kris Jenner, the matriacar of the Kardashian clan.

In 2019 the album “Thank U, Next” burst on to the parades with a number of hits, along with the only that bears the title of the manufacturing. The songs “7th Rings” and “Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” they did not come out of the folks’s mouths. You did not should be a fan of Ariana to get to know these songs.

This 12 months Ariana has partnered with massive names in music reminiscent of Lizzo, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey. The American singer went on to win Best Female Artist of the Year on the BRIT Awards.

”Positions” and duet with Lady Gaga

The Covid-19 pandemic was no obstacle to Ariana Grande’s profession, which by 2020 was already nicely over consolidated. In the center of final 12 months, the singer was invited to take part within the album of Lady Gaga, “Chromatica“. The two carried out the music “Rain on Me“, which featured an iconic click on.

The music of the 2 pop divas debuted at primary on the Billboard Hot 100. Not by probability, “Rain on Me” gained the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Pop/Performance Duet.

Taking benefit of her success with Gaga, Ariana Grande introduced her sixth profession album in October 2020. “Positions” was launched the identical month, and was once more at primary on the Billboard Hot 100, changing into their fifth album to succeed in that mark.