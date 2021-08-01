Ex-BBB Gil do Vigor makes beautiful statement to Britney Spears

Former BBB Gil do Vigor has made it clear that she is a madly fan of Britney Spears throughout her participation within the world actuality present.

And this Friday (29), the economist confirmed his look of the day, with a tremendous photograph of the blonde, and took the chance to declare his assist for the top of the tutelage of the artist.

“Who is she vigoring britney? Look at the luxury I’m in. Aii I love this woman!! All my support for her #FreeBritney.” he substitly substitly.

unimaginable! Illustrator recreates Britney Spears album covers with BBB’s Gil

Gilberto, from “BBB21”, is a giant fan of Britney Spears and doesn’t miss the chance to reward the diva! This love of brother for the little princess of Pop attracted the eye of illustrator Gibran Gomes, who determined to make a brilliant cute tribute to the economist.

Gomes recreated britney spears basic album covers as in the event that they have been Gil’s and the illustrations shortly went viral on the net. Even Gil’s official Instagram profile commented: “I’m past, Brazil”, wrote the staff liable for the networks of brother.

Compare:

“… Baby One More Time” (1999)

(PHOTO: Instagram/@gibrangomes)

(PHOTO: Playback/Internet)



“Oops!… I Did It Again” (2000)

(PHOTO: Instagram/@gibrangomes)

(PHOTO: Playback/Internet)

“In The Zone” (2003)

(PHOTO: Instagram/@gibrangomes)

(PHOTO: Playback/Internet)

“Glory” (2016)

(PHOTO: Instagram/@gibrangomes)