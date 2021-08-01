Find out who are the best ex-boyfriends of the protagonists of Friends

Dating and relationships have all the time been the principle topic of the sitcom Friends, each the great and the dangerous. Therefore, it’s regular for all characters to have ex-boyfriends and ex-girlfriends. It can also be regular that some ex-partners are fairly cool. See who have been the most effective:

Julie

Julie was Ross’ first severe girlfriend. She arrived on the finish of the primary season, and it was one of many relationships within the sequence that gave numerous pity to see come to an finish.

Ross and Julie have been a good coupleas a result of that they had related pursuits, that they had a really wholesome and dependable relationship, and all of Ross’ pals appreciated her… besides one, whose motives all people is aware of.

If Rachel hadn’t drunkenly confessed her emotions for Ross, Julie – and the cat they by no means purchased – perhaps she’d nonetheless have stayed with Ross for a number of extra seasons.

David

There is little doubt that if the circumstances have been totally different, Phoebe would have ended up with David. The candy and shy scientist first appeared within the first season and by the point he met Phoebe, there was a powerful spark between the 2.

But due to a analysis journey to Minsk, Phoebe would see David solely twice extra all through the sequence.

However, the moments that the 2 characters shared collectively are a few of the most swimsuit and honest – even romantic – of the entire sequence.

Besides Mike, she had no different associate for whom Phoebe confirmed as a lot love and admiration as she had for David.

Carol

Carol was Ross’ first spouse and though their relationship isn’t proven on display screen, it’s implied that they have been a stupendous couple whereas they have been collectively. But what places Carol as among the finest ex-girlfriends is her relationship with Ross.

The two merely get alongside very nicely and work collectively in elevating their son, Ben.

Their constructive relationship is additional strengthened when Ross introduces himself to enter with Carol at his marriage ceremony to Susan, which is considered one of Ross’ finest moments on the present.

Richard

If Monica and Chandler hadn’t damaged up collectively, Monica would certainly nonetheless be with Richard. Despite the age distinction between them, Richard discovered many good issues in Monica, simply as she did for him. Both have been very a lot in love with one another for his or her personalities and their chemistry was beautiful to observe.

Even although followers have been very rooting for the connection between Chandler and Monica, it was virtually painful to see when Richard realized that can by no means keep with the lady you like.