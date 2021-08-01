Kylie Jenner says Travis Scott “smells like marijuana” during interview

During an interview, Kylie Jenner answered indiscreet questions on her private life

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott appear to have resumed their relationship in latest months. The couple had separated however plainly taking good care of their daughter collectively introduced them collectively once more. Speaking about her relationship with the rapper, Kylie Jenner was candid throughout an interview with the American present “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”. Asked about Travis Scott, with whom she has a three-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, the influencer replied that the rapper “smells a lot of marijuana.”

The revelation occurred throughout a portray known as “Burning Questions”, through which the socialite, accompanied by her daughter, answered a number of indiscreet questions on her private life. “He takes a shower in the morning normally, so he smells like fresh bath and cologne, ” replied Kylie at first. Some time later, nonetheless, the influencer recalled a element and determined to inform: “Wait, he also smells like marijuana,” stated the businesswoman, drawing laughs from the presenter.

Kylie additionally stated that little Stormi has been messing together with her sofa with chocolate and that her daughter was the perfect present she ever obtained from a companion.

