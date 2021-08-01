Megax Fox recalls the moment when it decided to stop consuming alcoholic beverages

“Now I don’t drink and that’s why”Claims Megan Fox, in a video of the Who What Wear referring to the 2009 Golden Globes, when he was solely 22 years previous. The actress recalled that she stayed on the similar desk because the Jonas Brothers and that Blake Lively – and that champagne was not missing!

“I’ve had several drinks. I was aggressive and said a lot on the red carpet, then I shouldn’t have said. I think I got in a lot of trouble for whatever i said at this event. I don’t remember why, but I know it happened. They can search”instructed.

Footage of the occasion exhibits Megan being interviewed and saying issues like “I’m pretty sure I’m a doppelgänger of Alan Alda“, and referring to herself as “transphobic“. In addition, he mentioned, talking of Salma Hayek, “I really want her. They’re the most wonderful“. And that wasn’t all.

When requested whether or not the groom, Brian Austin Green, was on the occasion, the actress replied: “Andhe doesn’t want to be here. He doesn’t want to be my date. He’s a man. He has an ego“. And if all this wasn’t sufficient, Megan additionally revealed that there was one thing else bothering her that day.

“I hate wearing my hair back like this. I can’t believe I allowed this to happen because I have a huge, round forehead, so I hate to wear my hair pulled back like that.” he vented. Well, it may be concluded that the actress had, in reality, an important motive to cease ingesting!