Movie starring Lady Gaga about Gucci gets 1st trailer; watch – 31/07/2021

The film ‘House of Gucci, starring singer Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, gained its first trailer on Thursday (29).

The preview printed by the actress herself on social networks and YouTube brings excerpts from the police drama filled with energy, ardour and loss of life, which led to the homicide of Maurizio Gucci, entrepreneur and president of the Italian model.

The movie options Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, ex-wife who commissioned Gucci’s loss of life, and can premiere within the United States on November 24.v The trailler focuses on the novel by Gucci (Adam Driver) and Reggiani (Lady Gaga). The singer seems in exuberant jewellery and luxurious clothes, due to the work of costume designer Janty Yates. “I don’t consider myself a particularly ethical person, but I’m right,” Gaga says in one of many scenes.

In addition to the protagonist couple, it’s also potential to see within the photographs Al Pacino, within the function of Aldo Gucci, son of the founding father of the model, Guccio Gucci; Jared Leto, who needed to age considerably to appear to be Paolo Gucci, former president of the model; Jeremy Irons and Salma Hayek.

The movie, written by Roberto Bentivegna and directed by Ridley Scott, is predicated on the guide “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour and Greed” by Sara Gay Forden.

The movie tells the story of the president of the model, between 1983 and 1993, who was executed whereas arriving at his workplace in through Palestro, Milan, by a person who fired three pictures from the again and one within the automotive. The tragedy occurred on the behest of his ex-wife after 15 years of marriage.

Reggiani turned identified to the Italian press as a “black widow” in one among italy’s most surprising and scandalous excessive society crimes. She served 18 years in jail for orchestrating the homicide and in 2016 was launched.

Watch: