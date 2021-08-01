Singer Lenny Bellard prepares releases with music producer Jenner Melo

Singer Lenny Bellard has posted information to her Instagram for the reason that starting of the week. Were storys, posts within the feed and the blonde is promising new songs quickly.

Last Monday (26), Lenny embarked from Guarulhos – SP, to Goiânia – GO alongside his advisor Bruno Santana for recordings in lks music studio.

According to Jenner Melo himself, recognized for nice hits comparable to “Regime Fechado – Simone e Simaria”, “Digitando – Day e Lara”, “Alô Dj – Humberto e Rodaldo” amongst others. Lenny has recorded three songs and are excited concerning the new productions.

The EP will probably be launched later this second semester. At the time of recording, Lenny had the steering and care of the phonodiologist Maria Rosa Miranda, who serves the artists of LKS Music.

In one of many Storys she seems singing accompanied by Jenner, rock and romantic backcountry. But additionally intends to feat with Latin music artists and perhaps a funknejo.

“I do not wish to label myself an artist in a single phase, at this time Brazil exhibits a versatility that I establish quite a bit. There are days i get up agitated, others extra romantic… I really like Latin music, I sing quite a bit initially of my profession and I wish to take pleasure in these 20 years in music to discover all my sides. – says Lenny Bellard

Let’s control the blonde’s footsteps after which look ahead to this tremendous EP.











Tags



Launch & #13;

Music

