Venice Festival 2021 will have Brazilian film with Rodrigo Santoro in the competition – 26/07/2021 – Illustrated

The Brazilian function movie “7 Prisioneiros”, directed by Alexandre Moratto and starring Christian Malheiros and Rodrigo Santoro, can be proven for the primary time on the 78th version of the Venice Film Festival, the place he competes for the Orizzonti Extra prize, a preferred jury.

The movie is from Netflix and is predicted to debut later this yr. Produced by Fernando Meirelles, from “Cidade de Deus”, and Ramin Bahrani, from “The White Tiger”, the work portrays the tough actuality of works analogous to slavery

Santoro performs Luca, a person who instructions a junkyard in São Paulo the place Mateus, the position of Malheiros, turns into the sufferer of a piece analogous to the slave system.

Another Brazilian function movie that seems within the Venice choice this yr is “Deserto Particular” by Aly Muritiba, director of the award-winning “Para Minha Amada Morta” and “Ferrugem”. Recently, one other new challenge of bahian, “Jesus Kid”, was introduced as a part of the Gramado Festival.

“Private Desert” can be proven within the Venice Days part, impressed by the Cannes Directors’ Fortnight, with extra writer’s works and, most often this yr, of first-time administrators. The plot, starring Antonio Saboia, follows a distant police officer who corresponds with a mysterious lady by means of an software. When the lady disappears, he decides to go after her.

In addition to the function movies, one other Brazilian movie that can be screened at this yr’s competition is the quick movie “Act”, by filmmaker and actress Barbara Paz, who in 2019 obtained in Venice the trophy for finest documentary.

This yr’s ceremony takes place between September 1st and eleventh. At the occasion, movies similar to Denis Villeneuve’s “Duna” and “Madres Paralelas”, Pedro Almodóvar’s new function movie starring Penelope Cruz, can even be proven.

Festival director Alberto Barbera lately mentioned he’s completely happy to welcome Almodóvar and outlined his new movie as an “intense and sensitive portrait of two women facing the themes of motherhood with unpredictable changes, female solidarity and sexuality lived with full freedom and without hypocrisy.”

A full number of movies from the 78th version of the competition may be discovered on the occasion’s web site. Here are the function movies that compete in the primary competitors.