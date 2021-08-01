Why did DC keep Amber Heard in Aquaman 2? Producer Peter Safran responds · Rolling Stone

Aquaman 2 producers did not ‘give in to fan stress’ to exchange Amber Heard: ‘We must do what’s finest for the movie’

Marina Sakai (beneath the supervision of Yolanda Reis) Published on 07/30/2021 at 16:41

Amber Heard was launched as Mere the princess of Xebel, in Justice League (2017) and continued within the position in Aquaman (2018) and Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021). The actress is predicted to return to the sequel starring Jason Momoa,Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, scheduled for 2022, regardless of a lot stress from followers of the Dc Extended Universe to not deliver her again.

Heard was married to Johnny Depp 2015 to 2017. Today, the actors are concerned in a courtroom battle with fees of verbal and bodily violence on either side, based on data from the Screen Rant. The interpreter of Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean (2003) left the franchise Fantastic Animals and Where to Live (2016). Therefore, followers of the DCEU requested the alternative of the actress of Mere.

+++READ MORE: Emilia Clarke as Mera? Art imagines actress in Aquaman 2 as alternative for Amber Heard

When the productions started, some rumors appeared saying that Heard was dismissed, together with a petition from the general public with greater than one million signatures calling for the alternative of the actress in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The producer of the movie Peter Safran, nevertheless, he acknowledged how the stress from the followers had no impact.

In an interview with Hero Nation, of the Deadline,Safran confirmed the return of Heard how Mere. “I don’t think we’re ever going to give in to fan pressure, honestly. We need to do what’s best for the movie. We feel that if that means James Wan and Jason Momoa, should also be Amber Heard.”

+++READ MORE: The return of Amber Heard: actress pronounces on Aquaman 2

The producers of the movie are conscious of the opinions of the general public circulating on the web, however “it does not mean that we need to react or take it as a gospel or agree with the wishes,” within the phrases of Safran.

+++ 15 YEARS OF GISELE BÜNDCHEN ON THE COVER OF ROLLING STONE BRAZIL | interview