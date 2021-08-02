‘A Quiet Place 3’: Emily Blunt would come back… but ask for ideas! [EXCLUSIVO]

In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Cinepop to reveal ‘A Quiet Place 2‘, the actress Emily Blunt revealed that he would return for the third movie… however ask the journalist Renato Marafon if he has any concept for the story.

“If you have an idea for a new sequence. Do you have any ideas? But yes! maybe…. You’d have to come up with an idea,” he mentioned.

An additional revealed that she thinks the sequel is healthier than the primary movie.

“For me, the sequel is even better than the first movie. I’m very proud that John Krasinsky was able to do that,” he mentioned.

Blunt additionally mentioned he has no plans to stay the Sue Storm in ‘Fantastic Four‘.

It is price remembering that ‘A Quiet Place 2‘ is already on show in nationwide cinemas.

According to the Deadlinethe Paramount Pictures gave the go-ahead for a spin-off of the franchise. The spinoff movie is scheduled to debut in theaters in March 31, 2023.

Jeff Nichols, director of ‘Love Bandit‘ and ‘Midnight Special‘, will lead the brand new movie, which is described as a spinoff that can happen in the identical universe as the primary two movies.

The particulars in regards to the plot are being saved secret, and all that’s identified in regards to the story is that it’s primarily based on an unique concept of Krasinski.

