Ariana Grande confirms virtual show at Fortnite game

Ariana Grande followers are partying! This Sunday, August 1st, it was confirmed that the singer will make a digital present within the well-liked online game Fortnite.

Ariana’s present can be on the Rift Tour occasion, which takes place august 6-8. Check out the trailer:

🚨 OUT: Check out ariana grande’s official Rift Tour announcement at Fortnite, which takes place August 6-8 pic.twitter.com/tITnA1x0SJ — Ariana Grande Brazil (@arianagrandebr) August 1, 2021

There had been already rumors of a digital present, along with a pores and skin of the singer for the gamers. The EuroGamer web site launched the data by resonating the leak of Epic Games paperwork in its authorized dispute in opposition to Apple.

According to the paperwork, along with Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga would additionally arrive on the sport with digital present and new pores and skin.

It is price remembering that in the course of the Party Royale occasion, Fortnite has hosted digital exhibits by artists reminiscent of Travis Scott and Marshmello. At the time, they’d skins marketed within the sport.

Ariana Grande and husband get pleasure from Christina Aguilera present

Ariana Grande made a degree of honoring Christina Aguilera’s return to the stage. Alongside her husband, Dalton Gomez, and a few buddies, the voice of “positions” attended the 40-year-old singer’s present on the Hollywood Bowl this weekend.

Grande was very near the stage and demonstrated that he’s an actual fan by dropping screams and reward Aguilera. The 28-year-old singer additionally shared data of the presentation on Instagram Stories. “I love you, Christina Aguilera,” she says.

Ariana goes to Aguilera’s present (PHOTO: Reproduction/Twitter)

Ariana Grande delivers highly effective efficiency of “34+35”

It took some time, however it appears that evidently Ariana Grande lastly investing every part within the period “Positions“. After disclosing stay performances of “Pov” and “safety net” (with the participation of the rapper Ty Dolla $ign), and “my hair”, now it was the artist’s flip to current us with “34+35”.

Made solely for VEVO, the performances are delivered in a stupendous setting, filled with vegetation, and in addition has the presence of band.

Check out “34+35”:

Check out “my hair”:

Recall performances of “Pov” and “safety net”:

Ariana Grande stirs followers by releasing new poster on the networks

Ariana Grande introduced information involving her latest fragrance. On Wednesday (30), the singer revealed that the perfume, which will get the title of considered one of her largest hits, “God is a woman”, will arrive on July 29 in on-line shops and August 1 in bodily shops within the United States.

The 28-year-old artist additionally launched the official poster for the fragrance. The picture options Ariana Grande mendacity down, carrying a protracted lilac gown, in a discipline filled with flowers.

(PHOTO: Reproduction)

The launch of his new fragrance, makes reference to his hit: “God is a woman”, launched in 2018. The new perfume can be launched one 12 months after the arrival of the fragrance R.E.M. Ariana Grande has launched about seven completely different perfumes.

Recall the long-lasting video for “God is a woman”, which impressed Ariana’s new fragrance: