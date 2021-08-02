Britney Spears received ‘cocktail of drugs’ weekly, security says

And the guardianship of Britney Spears stays surrounded by controversial statements. To the tabloid The Sun, Fernando Flores, the star’s former safety guard, revealed that the singer acquired a weekly cocktail of medicine to take. He said to the car that the drugs at all times arrived on Fridays and that, on the time, she cried continually due to the connection along with her father, Jamie Spears.

“I wanted to explain [para Britney] what it was all about – three antipsychotic drugs and birth control pills. She went from sane to talking about parallel universes,” stated the safety guard.

Fernando Flores additionally revealed that the artist was not allowed to depart alone and that she had the cellphone continually monitored. Besides, anybody who went to go to her would have their belongings searched.

Also in response to the British tabloid, Fernando was employed in mid-2010 to guard the singer a 12 months after Jamie Spears took over the tutelage. He labored with the singer for eight months.

Britney Spears’ ex-husband reveals she has at all times been managed

Jason Alexander, the ex-husband of Britney Spears who had the wedding to the singer annulled in 2004 after a ceremony in Las Vegas, revealed particulars of the day they married, in a brand new interview.

Jason absolutely helps the #FreeBritney and hopes that the previous will regain full management of her life. But the boy recalled that Spears had already managed her life by her household and representatives a very long time in the past. When they acquired married unexpectedly, folks across the singer rushed to ‘repair’ the ‘drawback’. He talked about it and stuff on the final episode of the podcast ‘Toxic: The Britney Spears Story’.

“I still believed in the story they told me, that they would let us continue to talk and then we would have this marriage in the future if we felt the same way,” he stated, justifying that he was persuaded to annul their marriage with the promise that they may proceed their relationship.

“They told me that if I signed the contracts – the annulment – they would let Britney and I continue our relationship, and if we felt the same way in six months, they would give us a proper marriage,” he stated, with out revealing who he was referring to.

“So I had no reason to believe otherwise. I thought that was the truth. They were allowing Britney and I to still have phone communication.”

55 hours after the improvised “Yes”, Britney and Jason’s marriage was invalidated.

“So we were talking every day and I still believed the story they told me, that they would let us continue the relationship,” he revealed, admitting that his lawyer wished him to contest the annulment or could be out of contact with Spears. He did not, and someday he went to name the singer and came upon that her cellphone quantity was now not that.

HOW WAS THE WEDDING

Jason Alexander recalled the morning once they determined to get married:

“It was five in the morning, we were still talking in bed, and she wanted me to go on tour with her. And I said, ‘I can’t. I love going on tour with you, but I have to go back and I have my senior football. I won a scholarship, I can’t just walk away.’ And that’s when she said, ‘Well, I have something I need to ask’ and I said, ‘What is this?’, and then she asked me if I would marry her… We felt that this was a way to unite, regardless of how far we were separated,” he stated.

“We went to a small white chapel for weddings. The limo driver walked her down the aisle. We did everything. There was another couple getting married that morning. So they recognized her. And we took a picture. Later, I found out that the couple received about $100,000 for this image. So I thought, ‘What a great wedding gift for them’… We left, consummated the wedding in the limo on the way back to the hotel and then, when we got back to the hotel – ‘Hey, guess what? We’re married!’ and everyone freaked out and no one was happy. And I thought, ‘Oh, that’sit’s about to get interesting,'” he recollects.



