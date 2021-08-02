Carrie Bradshaw’s first looks for the return of “Sex and the City”

And with them got here the controversy: the stylists dressed him a chunk of quick style and “Vogue” known as it “a scandal”.

Think of a sequence or film the place the wardrobe and style sense are as central because the expertise of the protagonists or the standard of the dialogues. If it got here to his head, “Sex and the City,” you bought it proper. The iconic HBO sequence that marked the late Nineties and the flip of the millennium stays related after 23 years since its debut in 1998.

In June of this 12 months, the information arrived that so many followers world wide have been ready for, hopeful. “And Just Like That…” it’s the spinoff that may take us again to the universe of “Sex and the City”, after the unique six seasons that gave technique to two characteristic movies.

When the unique sequence ended, the principle characters have been nonetheless of their 30s. In the brand new format, we’ll be capable to see them already of their 50s, in the identical glamorous Manhattan. Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte) will return to their characters, however Kim Catrall, the unforgettable Samantha, will likely be overlooked. It would be the actress Sara Ramírez to hitch the solid in his absence.

Another flaw that was not but famous was that of Patricia Field, the stylist who gained an Emmy and 5 nominations for his work on the sequence “Sex and the City”, and who additionally obtained an Oscar nomination, because of meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway’s movie, “The Devil Wears Prada”.

More not too long ago, it was in “Emily in Paris” that we have been all in a position to delight within the spectacular appears worn by Lily Collins —and that gained reward within the worldwide press, though the Netflix sequence itself was not consensual. In truth, in France, it was obtained in a combination of horror and offence.

In truth, it was even the second season of the Netflix challenge that stored her away from the return of “Sex and the City,” and it is fairly doable that her absence is on the root of the primary main controversy surrounding “And Just Like That…” — one of many first appears which have ever been revealed includes a gown from Forever 21, an American model thought of too in style within the nation, maybe corresponding to a Bershka right here.

Vogue has even known as it a “scandal”, at a time when thought developments level to the downfall in quick style and mass manufacturing. But it may have gone nicely. In “Emily in Paris,” Field was profitable exactly for the audacity of blending proposals from luxurious chains akin to Gucci or Chanel to items from low-cost manufacturers. Only expectations for Carrie Bradshaw’s return have been a lot greater.

NiT introduced collectively a few of Carrie’s first units for this new format that we have already been in a position to get to know. Click on the gallery to see them (and a few of the items you may discover on the market for inspiration).