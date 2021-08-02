confrontation will happen in theaters? · Rolling Stone

Black Adam manufacturing president talked about the potential for a villain vs Superman struggle

Mariana Rodrigues (below the supervision of Yolanda Reis) Published on 01/08/2021 at 17h00

Black Adam will win the primary solo movie and comedian guide followers crave a dispute from the villain of DC Comics with the nice superhero, Superman. In an interview with Collider, Hiram Garcia, president of manufacturing of Seven Bucks Production, spoke about the potential for confrontation:

“It’s hard to say, but I think it would be amazing if it happened. We certainly know what the fans want! All I can say is that we’re listening to the fans and doing as much as possible!,” he defined.

+++ READ MORE: Why will Black Adam be totally different from DC motion pictures? Director responds

Garcia additionally talked a few attainable reference to different productions of the anno Dominihow Shazam! (2019) and The Flash (2022): “We are focusing on building our world. obviously Shazam! exists in the same universe of Black Adam and you can feel other elements that make a crossover in the movie. But when Black Adam appear, no matter what universe you are in within dc’s multiverse, you will feel!”

lately Dwayne Johnson, who will play the villain in theaters, shared on Instagram a photograph of the set of recordings. In the caption, he wrote: “This image of Black Adam back gives the tactile feel of the scale and size of our film.” Black Adam is scheduled to premiere on July 29, 2022.

+++ READ MORE: Gal Gadot needs Wonder Woman’s crossover with Black Adam from The Rock

+++ 15 YEARS OF GISELE BÜNDCHEN ON THE COVER OF ROLLING STONE BRAZIL | interview