Cristiane Rozeira posted photo with son, and Jessica Alba celebrates her 40th birthday – 29/04/2021 – Monica Bergamo

By
Jenni Smith
-
0

Soccer participant Cristiane Rozeira posted a photograph along with her son.

Digital influencer Erasmo shared portrait within the midst of nature.

Actress Jessica Alba celebrated her fortieth birthday along with her household.

See photographs of personalities through the social distancing brought on by Covid-19:

quarantine


LINK PRESENT: Did you want this column? Subscriber can launch 5 free accesses from any hyperlink per day. Just click on on the blue F beneath.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR