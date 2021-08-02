Emilia Clarke to launch COMIC that pays tribute to Game Of Thrones

The actress Emilia Clarke will launch a COMIC entitled MOM: Mother of Madness. In an interview with THR, Daenerys Targaryen’s interpreter stated that the story will probably be a tribute to Game Of Thrones.

The plot will observe Maya, a single mom, chemical engineer and superhero whose powers derive from her menstrual cycle. The first version of the comedian ebook is scheduled for launch on July 21 within the United States. Check out the duvet of MOM: Mother of Madness down:

“It’s a recognition of how I’m able to give this beautiful fan base something else I did because they supported me and gave me the props when I was doing Game of Thrones”Said Emilia Clarke in an interview.

About the top of the sequence, which divided opinions amongst followers, the actress gave her opinion and fondly recalled her character. “Daenerys has a part of my heart. She’s there and I’ll never forget it. (…) So this is my little private space that I don’t have to make peace with because it’s just a beautiful memory. It’s just a beautiful memory.”Told.

You will be capable to overview all seasons of Game of Thrones when HBO Max arrives in Brazil on June 29.