‘Every woman I know has ever been harassed,’ says Keira Knightley · Rolling Stone

Keira Knightley has revealed she has been harassed up to now and mentioned: ‘All ladies are’

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Keira Knightley revealed how she has suffered harassment up to now, and added how all the ladies she is aware of have been by means of the identical state of affairs indirectly.

According to the NME, the actress known as the state of affairs confronted by ladies as “depressing for caral**,” and when requested if she herself had ever been harassed ever revealed: “Yes, they all are.”

“Literally, I don’t know anyone who hasn’t been, in any way, either for a glimpse, or groping, or some guy saying about slitting his throat, or punching him in the face, i.e. everyone went through it,” he added. Keira Knightley.

In addition, in an interview with the podcast Chanel Connects, acknowledged concerning the want to report intercourse scenes solely with feminine administrators sooner or later. The actress feels uncomfortable performing bare in entrance of a gaggle of males.

“It’s partly vanity and it’s also the male look, ” mentioned Knightley. “I feel very uncomfortable right now trying to portray the look of men.”

