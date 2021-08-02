J.K. Rowling was the best-selling writer of the year even accused of transphobia – 14/07/2021 – Illustrated

The magic of “Harry Potter” appears able to even defending its creator, J.Okay. Rowling, from the harm of cancellation. His statements about trans folks, thought of prejudiced, don’t appear to have affected his pocket.

By promoting almost half one million books in 2020, she was probably the most profitable writer of the yr in Brazil. That’s what an unique report from Nielsen, an organization that focuses on market analysis, reveals. Even with the difficulties of the pandemic, his fantasy was greater than the self-help of Augusto Cury —who since 2017 tops the rankings, however final yr plummeted 141% whereas Rowling rose 59%.

“Harry Potter” accounts for 99% of the writer’s gross sales. The remaining 3,000 copies are composed of the novel “Sudden Death,” the version of “Very Good Lives,” his speech to Harvard graduates, and “The Ickabog,” a fable about authoritarianism launched in November.

“The Ickabog” is Rowling’s solely guide that has by no means made bestseller lists in Brazil. Experts, nevertheless, don’t attribute the low to the cancellation of the writer, however to the truth that the guide was launched at no cost on the Internet, to the generic title and the closing of bookstores, important for youngsters’s books, which depend on promoting items to draw youngsters’s consideration.

“The controversies did not affect the sale at all,” says Paulo Rocco, director of the writer that bears his final identify. ‘One factor has nothing to do with the opposite.’ Harry Potter’ is learn as a result of it is good. Even those that disagree with the writer don’t acknowledge this.”

In an article, Rowling declared herself involved concerning the likelihood of trans ladies sexually abusing cisgender ladies in loos, whereas on Twitter she launched a retailer that markets objects with phrases akin to “Trans women are men.”

Professor Fábio Borges, from the School of Propaganda and Marketing, estimates that Rowling’s statements didn’t have an effect off the web. “It’s hard to know if people didn’t know or if they don’t care, but this controversy was not relevant to the Brazilian consumer.”

The three collections of the saga launched final yr might have seduced nostalgic followers, however Rocco believes that a lot of the gross sales got here from TikTok, which attracts youngsters and adolescents —an viewers that, within the espm instructor’s evaluation, “doesn’t care about staves like transphobia.”

At TikTok, specialised profiles akin to the scholar Luana Pazos attain as much as 1 million views per submit. On YouTube, channels like Bored Cauldron and Potter Observatory collect greater than 1 million subscribers, and there are podcasts like “The Elephant House”, which debate the books chapter by chapter.

The publicist Maria Júlia Alves says that these creators are forming new followers, akin to her sister of 13 years, who requested for a set of reward after figuring out in TikTok the plots of the books reduce from the films.

Alves, 26, is a part of the portion of older followers who bothered with Rowling and tried to dissociate her from the work. On the web, some joke that the writer of the books is the actress Emma Watson, who made Hermione, for being allied to the trans cause. “I work with books because of ‘Harry Potter’,” she says. “Most of my friends came from this. I find it very difficult to reread, but I have a great affection for history.”

The ardour for the saga is worthwhile. One of the latest editions of the books, offered at R$ 200, offered out in 4 months the print run scheduled for one yr. Rocco does not reveal numbers, however the specialist web site PublishNews factors out that “Harry Potter” remains to be on the rise. In six months, the sequence’ most profitable guide field has offered virtually half of final yr’s whole. It is the best-selling title of the kids’s part.

The success is repeated within the audiobooks, narrated by Icaro Silva for Storytel. Among the ten most-listened titles within the app, seven are “Harry Potter”, which makes the corporate already work on three extra works from the identical universe, the “Hogwarts Library”.

“These are different experiences when you are a child, an adult and when you see your child’s enchantment. We seek this nostalgic adult who wants to relive the story that so marked his life,” says André Palme, director of Storytel.

Foreign publishers additionally reside the identical excessive. In the United Kingdom, the sale of the sequence grew 7% final yr, whereas within the United States “Potter” is the best-selling part of the kids’s newspaper The New York Times this week.

“A child is born every day, so every day new readers of J.K. Rowling are born,” says Paulo Rocco. “‘Harry Potter’ has become a classic, which will be passed from generation to generation.”