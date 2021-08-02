Jason Momoa and Amber Heard’s relationship in Aquaman

Jason Momoa and Amber Heard carried out collectively in Aquaman, enjoying respectively the protagonist Arthur Curry and his accomplice Mera. The two actors additionally created a relationship of nice friendship in actual life, in addition to having a whole lot of enjoyable on the units of the DC film.

In reality, Amber and Jason’s relationship started throughout the Justice League recordings in 2017. But the 2 solely turned associates within the filming of Aquaman, which hit theaters in 2019.

During an interview on Good Morning American, Amber Heard stated she used to spend time between breaks of recordings studying books. However, the actress ended up the sufferer of a prank by companion Jason Momoa.

“I love Jason! We had so much fun together. But he’s allergic to being ignored, and I’m addicted to books. He adopted this method of tearing the pages of my books so that I would pay attention to him. It drove me crazy, because I still had about 30 pages to read,” the actress stated.

Jason Momoa and Amber Heard – Friends and Colleagues

After the top of aquaman’s recordings, Amber and Jason determined to have a good time the particular second with the solid and manufacturing workforce of the movie.

Amber shared images of the celebration on her Instagram, with a photograph that confirmed Jason opening a bottle of wine, all the time in enjoyable poses. The actress additionally wrote that she liked working with the star.

Amber and Jason’s chemistry was considered one of Aquaman’s most praised points, being praised by director James Wan and elevating rumors of a potential romantic relationship between the 2.

However, the gossip was ultimately disaded by Lisa Bonet, the spouse of Jason Momoa, who ensured that Amber Heard and her husband are simply good associates.

In 2018, Amber Heard dominated the headlines after writing an article for The Washington Post in regards to the abuse she allegedly suffered by the hands of ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The revelation – amongst different controversies – prompted the actor to lose his position in Fantastic Beasts 3, along with being faraway from different initiatives.

On the opposite hand, in 2020, a telephone name wherein Amber admitted to additionally assaulting Depp ended up leaking, which prompted the actress to be detonated by followers of the actor on social networks.

Jason Momoa didn’t touch upon the controversy. Many followers praised the DC actor for staying away from his colleague’s controversies.

On July 1, 2021, Amber returned to the highlight by saying the delivery of her daughter Oonagh Paige Heard.

Jason Momoa was one of many first colleagues to congratulate Amber on the child’s arrival, commenting on her colleague’s Instagram put up.

Amid rumors of her alleged resignation at Aquaman, Amber Heard clarified the story and confirmed that she’s going to return in james wan’s new movie.

The director himself additionally confirmed Mera’s return, citing that Amber Heard is included within the solid of the sequel, dubbed Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom .

Aquaman and different DC films can be found on HBO Max.