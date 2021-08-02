Keira Knightley, Helen Mirren and Morgan Freeman print the individual posters of The Nutcracker and the Four Kingdoms

Starring Mackenzie Foy (Twilight saga), the journey might be launched in November.



1.

+ Sugar Fairy (Keira Knightley) Read extra

The countdown to the discharge of The Nutcracker and the Four Kingdoms has begun, so Disney unveiled a collection of particular person posters with the protagonists of the colourful model of this basic Novel by E.T.A. Hoffmann.

The photos spotlight Clara (Mackenzie Foy), the younger lady who discovers the existence of such a magical universe; his godfather Drosselmeyer (Morgan Freeman); the tyrant mom Ginger (Helen Mirren) decided to manage the kingdoms; and the Sugar Fairy (Keira Knightley), nice ally of the protagonist within the struggle in opposition to the villain. The route is the accountability of Lasse Hallström (Dear John) and Joe Johnston (Jumanji, Captain America: The First Avenger).

With a forged shaped by Eugenio Derbez, Jayden Fowora-Knight, Misty Copeland, Matthew Macfadyen, Jack Whitehall, Richard E. Grant and Ellie Bamber; The Nutcracker and the Four Kingdoms theaters on November 1, 2018.