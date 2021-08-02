Kim Kardashian talks about Kanye West’s divorce and cites ‘difference of opinion’

Kim Kardashian spoke for the primary time concerning the motivations that led her to finish her marriage with Kanye West. The two had been married since 2014 and are dad and mom of 4 youngsters. The technique of separation was filed in early 2021.

The businesswoman spoke about it within the newest episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” a actuality present that follows her household. On the present, Kim chatted with the sisters and their mom in a dialog mediated by Andy Cohen.

“If I asked you, without half words, ‘why didn’t your marriage work out?’, what would you say?” requested Cohen to the socialite, reviews the web site of the British newspaper MetroUK.

Kim replied, “I honestly don’t know if I would say that here on TV, but it wasn’t just a specific thing that happened on both of them. I think it was just differences of opinion in relation to some things that led to this decision.”

“And I don’t want anyone thinking in any way that I didn’t do my best or that I haven’t really tried. You know, we have four children. I don’t think I can imagine anything that kids want more than to see their parents together. I’ve lived it.”

She concluded by exposing the love she nonetheless feels for West: “I respect him a lot and you know, first of all he was my friend, especially and above all, so I don’t see it ending. I’m always going to be Kanye’s biggest fan. He’s the father of my kids, Kanye will always be family.”

