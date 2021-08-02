Kris Jenner presented Kim Kardashian with 20-page letter on birthday – Who

+



Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Kris Jenner mentioned in an interview with the podcast At Home with Linda & Drew Scott, who introduced Kim Kardashian with a twenty-page letter on her fortieth birthday. According to the Kardashian household matriarch, she has even written different lengthy messages for Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

‘I at all times thought I’d write a letter to my children, however you recognize, it is actually very time consuming as a result of I write very lengthy letters. And I have not written one in a very long time. So on Kim’s birthday final yr, I sat down and wrote her a extremely stunning letter about how I felt about her. And I feel it was like 20 pages or one thing,” he told momager.

The 65-year-old matriarch also revealed that she is in the process of writing special letters to Rob and Khloé Kardashian, their younger children with Robert Kardashian, with whom she was married between 1978 and 1991.

“Anyway, I’m nearly accomplished with the six letters. But I type of began with their start, and I mentioned this was one of many six greatest days of my life, and just like the place they occupy in my coronary heart. So I obtained into the various things in life that meant lots to me and the particular moments I’ll always remember. So that, to me, means all the pieces,” continued the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

Kris also recommended that podcast listeners write letters to their loved ones. “For a son or father or somebody who has actually meant a lot in your life, you simply want to listen to it, so that they have it.”