List reveals presence of Clark Gregg among other actors in What If…?

New extra full listing of actors who will likely be current within the animation What If…? In addition to bringing Kurt Russell, Benicio del Toro, Rachel McAdams, nonetheless places Clark Gregg again to the scene of the Marvel Studios.

Gregg after his participation within the first two movies of the Iron Man, thor and Avengershe nonetheless did 7 seasons as Agent Phil Coulson in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., returns within the nick fury episode (Samuel L. Jackson) of the animated collection.

Check out the listing of actors within the animation:

Andy Serkis, Angela Bassett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benicio del Toro, Bradlwy Whitford, Carrie Coon, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Hemsworth, Clancy Brown, Clark Gregg, Cobie Smulders, Danai Gurira, David Dastmalchian, Djimon Hounsou, Dominic Cooper, Don Cheadle, Emily VanCamp, Evangeline Lilly, Frank Grillo, George St. Pierre, Hayley Atwell, Jaimie Alexander, Jeff Goldblum, Jeremy Renner, John Kani, Jon Favreau, Josh Brolin, Karen Gillan, Kat Dennings, Kurt Russell, Leslie Bibb, Mark Ruffalo, Michael B. Jornda, Michael Douglas, Michael Rooker, Natalie Portman, Neal McDonough, Ophelia Lovibond, Paul Bettany, Paul Rudd, Rachel House, Rachel McAdams, Samuel L. Jackson, Sean Gunn, Sebastian Stan, Seth Green, Stanley Tucci, Taika Waititi, Tilda Swinton, Toby Jones, Tom Hiddleston and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor.

New teaser for What if…? guarantees that all the things will change… Watch

“What would happen if… had Spider-Man’s Uncle alive?” “What Would Happen If… The HULK Had the Brain of Bruce Banner”?,”What Would Happen If… The Chapter America Had Not Been Frozen”? ,“What Would Happen If… Thor’s Hammer Was Found by a Woman”?

What If…? premieres August 11 at Disney+.