Margot Robbie and James Gunn comment on fans’ obsession with the actress’s feet

During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, actress Margot Robbie and director James Gunn talked concerning the web’s obsession with the actress’s ft. James Gunn begins:

‘Believe me, I’m on twitter, I do know folks wish to see your ft. I do not know the place these folks got here from, they hold asking me if they’re going to see her ft. What are you considering? We have huge bombs, buildings being destroyed, we’ve got Idris Elba, John Cena, Margot Robbie and all of the folks, however their ft are the celebrities’.

Robbie feedback:

‘It’s unusual, however I’m flattered by it’

In Brazil, The Suicide Squad arrives in theaters on August 6, and 35 days later, can be made obtainable at HBO Max.

Welcome to hell – also referred to as Belle Reve, the jail with the best mortality charge within the US. Where the worst supervillains are saved and the place they’ll do something to get out – even be part of the super-secret and super-dark Task Force X.

The activity of constructing or dying as we speak? Gather a set of villains together with Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Rat Buster 2, Savant, King shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everybody’s favourite madman, Harlequina. Then arm them closely and throw them (actually) on the distant enemy-filled island of Corto Maltese.

In relation to the unique function, the solid can have the returns of Viola Davis like Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman like Rick Flagg, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang and Margot Robbie as Arlequina.

In the case of newcomers, we’ve got Idris Elba as Bloodthirsty, John Cena as a Peacemaker, Peter Capaldi as thinker, Nathan Fillion like TDK, Alice Braga like Solsoria, Michael Rooker like Savant, Sean Gunn like Weasel, Storm Reid like Tyla, Daniela Melchior as Rat-Hunting II, David Dastmalchian like Ball and Sylvester Stallone as King Shark.