Meghan Markle Contacted Chrisssy Teigen After Baby Loss

Chrissy Teigen instructed “Watch What Happens Live” that she has been resonating with Meghan Markle for the reason that Duchess sought out her to supply help when she and John Legend misplaced a child in October final yr.

sure, she’s been so good to me ever since we linked. She wrote me about child Jack… however sure, she is absolutely great, and as form as everybody says she is.”

Chrissy Teigen on Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex herself has spoken openly to the press about her experience of miscarriage in July last year. To the New York Times, Prince Harry’s wife said it was “an nearly insufferable ache” to lose a child.

Because of the support she received from Meghan, Chrissy Teigen said she was disgusted by the hate campaigns against the Duchess. She even talked to Meghan and Harry after their interview with Oprah Winfrey.

I guess when I just watched it, I was like, ‘Bitch m***a, that’s big.’ But I also waited a long time to watch, so I’d heard a lot about it. Meghan’s been very honest, open. Her truth has been her truth from the beginning.”

Chrissy Teigen on pal Meghan