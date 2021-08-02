What If…? | Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans won’t voice their characters in the series

Coulson It’s again!

The character of the principle universe of Marvel in theaters, Phil Coulson of Clark Gregg will probably be again within the animated collection What If…? Of Marvel in Disney+.

The character that seems from the primary Iron Man, and was additionally in Iron Man 2, Thor and the Avengers, the place he had his supposed loss of life confirmed, however within the collection Shield Agents the character appeared once more and ended up dying and resurrecting a number of occasions and was final seen in Captain Marvel which takes place in 1995.

The solid of voice actors within the collection What If…? it has simply been launched and confirmed what followers already suspected. Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans won’t give their voices to their characters within the animation, however the actor Clark Gregg is ranked within the checklist of voice actors.

The query is whether or not it’s going to come again even consistent with the principle universe of Marvel the place he’d be supposedly useless by now, or if he’d even be on lively obligation like earlier than.

Check out the complete checklist under:

Andy Serkis, Angela Bassett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Benicio Del Toro, Bradley Whitford, Carrie Coon, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Sullivan, Clancy Brown, Clark Gregg, Cobie Smulders, Danai Gurira, David Dastmalchian, Djimon Hounsou, Dominic Cooper, Don Cheadle, Emily VanCamp, Evangeline Lilly, Frank Grillo, Georges St-Pierre, Hayley Atwell, Jaimie Alexander, Jeff Goldblum, Jeremy Renner, John Kani, Jon Favreau, Josh Brolin, Karen Gillan, Kat Dennings, Kurt Russell, Leslie Bibb, Mark Ruffalo, Michael B. Jordan, Michael Douglas, Michael Rooker, Natalie Portman, Neal McDonough, Ophelia Lovibond, Paul Bettany, Paul Rudd, Rachel House, Rachel McAdams, Samuel L. Jackson, Sean Gunn, Sebastian Stan, Seth Green, Stanley Tucci, Taika Waititi, Tilda Swinton, Toby Jones, Tom Hiddleston and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor.

What If…? premieres August 11 at Disney Plus.