After failure with Megan Fox, Paramount announces new film of The Ninja Turtles · TV News

Paramount Pictures will produce a brand new live-action movie from The Ninja Turtles after the flopped try to resume the franchise with the 2 function movies starring Megan Fox in 2014 and 2016. Colin Jost, screenwriter of the comedy Saturday Night Live, was employed by the studio to jot down the screenplay alongside brother Casey Jost.

Michael Bay, creator of the Transformers franchise and producer of the movies with Megan Fox, will return to the position within the new function movie. According to Deadline, the undertaking could have no reference to earlier titles and can reintroduce characters who grew to become feverish between the Nineteen Eighties and Nineties.

The new function grew to become a precedence for Paramount executives after Nickelodeon introduced a brand new animated sequence produced by Seth Rogen — the identical behind The Boys and Invincible On Prime Video. The attraction is scheduled for 2023.

As is the case, no particulars in regards to the plot of the brand new ninja turtle sly movie have been revealed. Director and solid are anticipated to be introduced within the coming months.

Under The Michael Bay manufacturing firm Platinum Dunes, Paramount relaunched the franchise with The Ninja Turtles (2014), a movie starring Megan Fox, Will Arnett (BoJack Horseman), William Fichtner (Prison Break) and Whoopi Goldberg (The Stand).

With $485 million grossed on the field workplace, the studio determined to proceed with the sequel The Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016) and introduced again a part of the solid headed by Megan. The outcome, nonetheless, was nicely beneath expectations, and the movie failed with solely $245 million earned worldwide.