Almodóvar’s return with Penelope Cruz: the first trailer for “Madres Paralelas” – Actuality

After the quick movie “A Voz Humana”, nonetheless on show in Portuguese cinemas, Pedro Almodóvar is again with the primary movie since “Dor e Glória”.

For now, the primary photographs of “Madres Paralelas” are solely accompanied by music.

The teaser trailer for the brand new movie written and directed by the Spanish filmmaker was launched on Monday, concurrently the venice movie pageant was introduced, the place it’s in competitors for the Golden Lion and would be the opening session.

Still no premiere introduced in Portugal, however arriving within the theaters of Spain on September 10, the story written in the course of the pandemic takes place in Madrid round “the lives of the two women who give birth on the same day and who have parallel trajectories, hence the title”, defined the filmmaker in an interview in late June final 12 months to the newspaper El País.

Starring Penelope Cruz, Milena Smit, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón and Israel Elejalde, and likewise with “accomplices” from different movies similar to Rossy de Palma and Julieta Serrano, “Madres Paralelas” is round two ladies, Janis and Ana, each single ladies who change into pregnant accidentally and react very in another way: the primary, already in center age, is radiant with the information , however Ana, an adolescent, is frightened, regretted and traumatized.

Janis tries to cheer Ana once they stroll by way of the corridors of the hospital and the few phrases that change throughout these hours will create a really sturdy bond, which likelihood will maintain growing and complicating in a manner that may change the lives of each.

SEE THE TEASER TRAILER.