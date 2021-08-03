Aquaman 2: petition will not affect Amber Heard’s presence in the film

The productions of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom are in full swing, particularly behind the scenes and within the controversies. The most complex state of affairs is the presence of actress Amber Heard following the movie.

Heard performs Mera, who was one of many protagonists of the primary characteristic movie and who is anticipated to play an essential position within the manufacturing of Aquaman 2.

Understand the controversy with Amber Heard

The central disaster of the controversy are the authorized points involving Amber Heard, Johnny Depp and lawsuits relating to the circumstances of aggression between the 2. The actress received the lawsuits towards Depp, however remains to be reportedly being boycotted by the actor and his followers.

The transfer made this time was a petition for Amber Heard to be faraway from the solid of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Created on the web page Change.org, the petition, dubbed “Remove Amber Heard From Aquaman 2”, has greater than 1,800,000 signatures collected.

(Source: Cinerama Portal/Reproduction)Source: Portal Cinerama

Amber Heard is assured within the movie

Despite the robust motion of Fans of Johnny Depp, the actress is confirmed following Aquaman and has the complete assist of producer Peter Safran (Suicide Squad). In an interview with the podcast Hero Nation, Safran defended the presence of the actress.

“I don’t think we’ll ever react, honestly, to the sheer pressure of the fans. You have to do what’s best for the movie. We feel that if we have James Wan and Jason Momoa, we will also have Amber Heard,” Safran mentioned.

The producer additionally talked about feedback made by Depp followers on Twitter. According to Safran, it isn’t as a result of issues have been tweeted that “you have to take them as a gospel or agree with their wishes.” Finally, “You have to do what’s right for the movie, and that’s when we got there,” Safran concluded.

(Source: Warner Bros./Play)Source: Warner Bros.

The movie of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is anticipated to debut in theaters in December 2022.